A WELSH creative workshop will be held at the Hay Festival on Wednesday with a professional storyteller.

Head4Arts – the community arts projects organisation in the South East Wales valleys – will be holding the creative writing workshop at the festival on Wednesday, May 26 through the medium of Welsh with storyteller Tamar Eluned Williams.

It is aimed at children aged between four and 11 and is part of a wider programme of Welsh-medium activities being organized by Head4Arts. The session will take place at 9am and can be booked through https://www.hayfestival.com/m-163-hay-festival-2021.aspx?skinid=1¤cysetting=GBP&localesetting=en-GB&genrefilterid=0&categoryfilterid=0§ionfilterid=636&pagenum=1

“We are proud of the partnership that has developed between us and the Head4Arts organisation and consider it extremely important to provide opportunities for children to use their Welsh outside the classroom,” said Sioned Birchall, promotion and facilitation officer with the Welsh Language Commissioner.

“We are working with a range of organisations that have received the Cynnig Cymraeg from us and look forward to working with a number of other companies and charities in the future. As a result of receiving the Cynnig Cymraeg, we want to see people from across Wales using the variety of services available to them through the medium of Welsh.”

Creative director for Head4Arts, Kate Strudwick, said: “Gaining the Cynnig Cymraeg is an important milestone for Head4Arts. As a community arts organisation operating in Wales, we know it is essential to be able to connect with our participants who choose to engage with us in Welsh. The Cynnig Cymraeg lets people know what they can expect from us and helps us focus on improving our Welsh language services.

“This recent project involves the creation of a storybook to support learning about climate change and biodiversity (Y Llyfrygell Bywyd / The Library of Life), as well as free training and resources for teachers in both languages. We look forward to presenting the workshop as part of this year’s Hay Festival Online programme.”