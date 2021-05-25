THE GOVERNMENT has been called on to take action to resettle Afghan interpreters serving with the British Armed Forces.
Speaking in Parliament on Monday, Newport East MP Jessica Morden addressed problems with the resettlement scheme after the withdrawal of NATO troops causing safety concern for those interpreters and their families – with the Taliban already having executed some interpreters who served with British and American troops.
Ms Morden said: “With UK forces leaving Afghanistan it’s all the more important that we stand up for Afghan interpreters in my constituency who haven’t seen their wives and children for years due to ongoing issues with MOD resettlement scheme in the UK.
“So will ministers admit this is an issue and work with the Home Office to sort this out?”
Defence secretary Ben Wallace said he was working with the home secretary to “see what more we can do.” And added: “We owe these people a debt and that the government would stand by as many of them as possible as the right and decent thing to do.”