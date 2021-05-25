Do you recognise this man?

Gwent Police want to speak to a man who was trying car doors in Portskewett.

He was captured on a motion sensor doorbell in the early hours of May 19.

Anyone who can identify him or who has information should contact Gwent Police on 101.

A police spokesman said: "In the early hours of May 19 officers attended an address in Portskewett regarding a male trying car doors.

"The male below was captured on a motion sensor doorbell.

"If you recognise this male or the clothing he is wearing, ring 101 and quote 2100175178."