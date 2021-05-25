Do you recognise this man?
Gwent Police want to speak to a man who was trying car doors in Portskewett.
He was captured on a motion sensor doorbell in the early hours of May 19.
Anyone who can identify him or who has information should contact Gwent Police on 101.
READ MORE:
- 'Vital' work to cause closures and restrictions on M4 at Newport until autumn
- Covid no longer suppressed in Monmouthshire or Blaenau Gwent - Newport rate down
- Lane closed following M4 crash - emergency services on scene
A police spokesman said: "In the early hours of May 19 officers attended an address in Portskewett regarding a male trying car doors.
"The male below was captured on a motion sensor doorbell.
"If you recognise this male or the clothing he is wearing, ring 101 and quote 2100175178."