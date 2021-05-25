A MOBILE Covid-19 testing unit will be based at Malpas Court in Newport for the next two weeks.

The centre will be open seven days a week from today, May 25, until Monday, June 7, from 9am until 5pm.

To book call 119 or visit www.gov.wales

Even though cases of Covid 19 are low across Wales, the virus is still circulating in communities.

If anyone in your household is displaying any symptoms or are feeling generally unwell you should book a PCR test at one of the official testing sites. PCR test are available at Malpas Court and several other locations across the city.

Lateral flow tests, which can be taken at home, are only for people without symptoms and are aimed at those who need to attend a place of work or secondary education, not primary school or nursery age children.

To limit any further spread, it is very important that you follow the rules for self-isolation when required to do so. This dramatically reduces the chance of you passing the virus on to anyone else.

Self-isolation means that you do not leave the house. This includes not visiting family, shops and places of work or socialising at parties or sleepovers.

A person is required to self-isolate straight away if they have symptoms, are arranging a test, have tested positive, are identified as a contact or have been told to self-isolate by the NHS Wales Test, Trace, Protect (TTP) service. A child may also be required to self-isolate should there be a positive case in their school bubble/class. This is a legal requirement.

If you’ve had the Covid vaccine but have symptoms or have been told to self-isolate you must still self-isolate.

For more information visit www.gov.wales/self-isolation

Test, Trace Protect service

The contact tracing system works by being contacted by the NHS Wales Test, Trace, Protect service.

If you are contacted by the NHS Wales Test, Trace, Protect service is it important that you are honest about the people you have been in contact with. Their priority is not to punish anyone, but to stop the virus spreading any further and risking the lives of our more vulnerable friends and family.

Restrictions are still in place to help keep us safe

Newport City Council said coronavirus is still circulating in our communities, a large number of people have not yet been fully vaccinated, so it is therefore vital that people continue to observe social distancing, wear face coverings when in indoor spaces, and wash hands regularly. These actions will help to prevent the virus spreading.

Restrictions do still apply, particularly regarding meeting indoors – for the latest information visit www.gov.wales/coronavirus