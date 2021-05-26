A DRINK driver was jailed after he was caught nearly three times the limit which put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence for a rugby club assault.
Mark Richings, 41, from Abertillery, crashed a Vauxhall Combo van into bushes and a road sign on Manmoel Road in the Blackwood area.
Newport Magistrates' Court heard how the defendant was banned from driving at the time last year on September 16.
When he was breathalysed he gave a reading of 97 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
Richings, of Glandwr Terrace, Aberbeeg, admitted driving whilst disqualified, drink driving and failing to report an accident.
The defendant was jailed for 43 weeks and banned from driving for 64 months and 27 days.
He must also pay a £128 victim surcharge following his release from custody.
His guilty pleas put him in breach of a six-month suspended jail sentence imposed last year for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
That attack took place at Aberbeeg RFC on May 19, 2019 when he was working there as a steward.