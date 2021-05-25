SPICE Girl Melanie C and former Premier League footballers Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards have been confirmed as celebrities taking part in the forthcoming third series of Celebrity Gogglebox.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and sports presenter Clare Balding are also joining the cast.

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Ms Amfo will be joined by her brother Andy, while Ms Balding will settle in on the sofa next to her wife Alice Arnold, and Spice Girl star Melanie C will feature with her brother Paul.

Presenter Lorraine Kelly previously announced on her own ITV morning show that she had signed up alongside her daughter Rosie Smith.

They join returning duos including Shaun Ryder and Bez from the Happy Mondays, father-son duo Martin and Roman Kemp and Denise Van Outen and her partner Eddie on the programme, which is beginning its third series.

Other returning favourites include new parents Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore and veteran broadcasting couple Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Despite the all-star line-up, fans aren’t happy with many preferring the non-celeb version with the likes of Jenny and Lee and brother and sister duo, Pete and Sophie.

"No one wants a celebrity Gogglebox. I just wanna know what Pete and Sophie are up to, thank you very much," said one viewer.

Another agreed: "I'll give it a miss. Nowhere near as good as the non-celebs."

A third added: “Anyone else think Celebrity Gogglebox isn’t a patch on the proper one? At least we know who these guys are!”

Celebrity Gogglebox, made by Studio Lambert, sees famous people filmed reacting, with their families or close friends, to popular television programmes.

The third series of Celebrity Gogglebox starts on Channel 4 and All 4 on Friday, June 4, at 9pm.