A SUPERMARKET employee is accused of stealing £20,000 while working for retail giant Morrisons.
Claire Bevan, 48, of Coleridge Green, St Dials, Cwmbran, has admitted the theft of £12,340 from her hometown store.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
Prosecutor Nik Strobl told Cardiff Crown Court it was his case that she had pocketed £20,000.
Karl Williams, representing Bevan, said his client insists the amount she stole was £12,340.
She pleaded guilty to one charge of theft, the offence being committed between February 2020 and January this year.
READ MORE
- Shop worker stole £6,500 after plundering supermarket tills
- Finance boss blew nearly £1m of her company’s money to feed gambling addiction
- Care home manager jailed for swindling resident who thought she was her friend
Judge Richard Williams adjourned the case for a trial of issue during which he will decide the outcome.
It will take place on June 17.
Bevan was granted unconditional bail.