A MARRIED lecturer showered a former student with money and gifts in the hope of having sex with her, a misconduct panel heard.

Department head Stuart Ford, 51, is accused of sending "sexually motivated" text messages to the young woman after she started working at his college.

The hearing was told Mr Ford gave her gifts including alcohol and money and on one occasion filled her car with presents while she was teaching a class.

Stuart Ford pictured at a Children in Need fundraising event in 2014

He sent her messages calling her "Little Miss Angelic" and "Babe" after giving her a job despite her lack of teaching qualifications.

Mr Ford had worked at Coleg Gwent in Pontypool for 20 years and become head of school for business and construction before an investigation into his behaviour started in 2018.

Presenting officer Lisa Jones said college bosses received an anonymous complaint that Mr Ford was going AWOL during the school day and not doing his job.

She said: "Three members of staff raised further concerns as to how the business department was being run."

Ms Jones said that the former student - named only as Person A - contacted the college and requested to be interviewed.

She said: "She raised concerns that Mr Ford had sent her inappropriate and/or unprofessional text messages.

"That he gave her gifts - money and diazepam."

Ms Jones said on one occasion Mr Ford met the woman in a car park to exchange papers when he asked her: "Is it a tease, or will there be anything more?"

The Education Workforce Council hearing was told Mr Ford later told the woman she was being suspended from her hourly paid job as an IT lecturer - without ever recording it.

The allegations against Mr Ford say his behaviour towards the woman "was sexually motivated in that the behaviour was in pursuit of a future sexual relationship."

Mr Ford is also accused of showing "favouritism" to another woman worker named as "colleague B" and would secretly meet with her in darkened offices and classrooms.

Mr Ford also faces a series of allegations of his running of the college's business school which if proved could see him struck from the teaching register.

Mr Ford is not attending the online hearing and is not represented but the panel heard he denies unacceptable professional conduct.