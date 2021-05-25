TODAY marks one year since the murder of George Floyd in the USA.

Mr Floyd's death began protests against racial injustice and inequality all around the world, including in Wales - with one in Newport attended by several thousand people.

It is against this backdrop that the Welsh Government published its draft Race Equality Action Plan last month. The plan, the Welsh Government has said, is intended to improve the lives of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) people in Wales through specific actions across devolved policy areas.

A message of support from Professor Charlotte Williams, as schools plan to embed Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic perspectives into the curriculum in Wales.



One year on from Mr Floyd's shocking death, Andrew Ogun, the main organiser for Black Lives Matter Gwent told the Argus the plan was developed alongside community leaders, organisers and organisations that allowed for a vast input from people with all kinds of lived experience.

Andrew Ogun

"The true measure of our success now will be the implementation of the action plan in order to ensure everlasting change that substantially improves the lives of ethnic minorities in Wales," he said. "That is the most important thing. It's all well and good having an action plan but the implementation process is absolutely crucial."

The Welsh Government's economy minister Vaughan Gething - the only BAME MS in the cabinet - said racial inequality is an issue far beyond the USA, but one all countries - including Wales - must address.

Vaughan Gething

"The Welsh Government stands in solidarity with all those that campaign for equality and for an end to institutional racism," he said. "I want to make clear that we will always fight for a more equal and just society."

The Senedd Election earlier this month saw a step forward in this regard, with the first-ever BAME woman elected.

Natasha Asghar, who is of Pakistani heritage and the daughter of late Gwent MS Mohammad 'Oscar' Asghar, now serves her father's former region of South Wales East.

Natasha Asghar

She said that the death of George Floyd was met with genuine anger and a widespread sense of injustice, reinforcing a feeling that people from ethnic minority backgrounds face discrimination in education, in employment, and in the application of the criminal law. Even though this event took place thousands of miles away, it resonated just as strongly here as it did across the globe.

She has not doubt the commitment of the Welsh Government to tackling racial inequality, but says diversity has to be more than a box-ticking exercise.

"Seeing is believing," she said. "The Race Relations Act of 1976 stressed the need to avoid indirect discrimination and created the powerful enforcement agency, the Commission for Racial Equality.

"The 1988 Human Rights Act further boosted our protection against discrimination on the grounds of sex, race, colour, language, religion, birth and political opinion.

"Yet it is still the case that the ethnic minorities are less likely to be in employment and that when they are in work, they are less likely to be fulfilling their potential.

"There is so much more to do in eradicating prejudice, inequality and creating opportunity. But, I feel we are moving in the right direction."

She said that the Welsh Conservatives are determined to play their part, with two elected MSs from ethnic minority communities, pointing out that ethnic minorities have been at the forefront of the struggle against Covid – whether in health care, transport, social care or, any of the other essential services that have kept our country going. And it is the ethnic minorities, tragically, that have paid a disproportionate price.

She added: "When this pandemic is over, we must learn from its lessons, and as a Parliament, redouble our efforts to address the inequalities that exist in our society here in Wales."

The National Police Chief's council have said Mr Floyd's murder and the global calls for change made them reflect and are committed to going further and faster in addressing race disparities in policing.

They are working with independent experts to develop a programme of change in policing to earn the confidence of BAME people.

Jane Hutt, who has taken up the newly-created role as the Welsh Government's minister for social justice, said racism and all forms of hate and bigotry have no place in our society.

Speaking earlier today she said: "Today we mark the anniversary of the tragic murder of George Floyd in the United States.

"We mourn his death and the death of all those who have sadly lost their lives due to the scourge of racism.

Jane Hutt

"We stand in solidarity with all those who campaign for equality and for an end to institutional racism. I want to make clear that the Welsh Government will always fight for a more equal and just society."

Highlighting the importance of this anniversary and the importance for immediate action to tackle racism, Ms Hutt outlined the key aims of the Welsh Government’s Race Equality Action Plan.

"Tackling racism and inequality isn’t just about words, it’s about our deeds and actions," she said. "It is only by listening and acting that we can achieve real change.

"That’s why I’m proud that the Welsh Government published our draft Race Equality Action Plan for consultation on March 24.

"The plan has been developed collaboratively, and will help the government forge the truly anti-racist Wales we all want to see.

"We intend this to be a practical plan, outlining specific actions to be taken across all the key policy areas which emerged from our co-construction work. Once finalised, the Welsh Government will be committed to and held accountable for it.

"Being anti-racist requires us to all make a conscious, active effort to call out racism wherever we see it.

"There is so much to do to tackle long-term systemic inequality and racism. That’s why we want all parts of Welsh society to engage with the consultation and help us deliver it.

"It’s time for change. The time to tackle racism is now."