AFTER a lot of rain and wind over the recent weeks, we must be due for some decent bank holiday weather surely?

Fortunately, it appears we are.

Much of Gwent will be able to bask in the sun for the majority of three day weekend.

And in some areas, temperatures will even reach the 20s.

This is the forecast for your area over this bank holiday weekend.

Newport

Saturday will be mainly overcast in Newport, with sunny intervals in the morning.

But while the sun cream may not be needed, it will still be a very comfortable 18 degrees for most of the afternoon.

The clouds will part on Sunday though, and glorious sunshine is expected for the whole day, with temperatures again reaching highs of 18 degrees.

And the uninterrupted sunshine will continue into bank holiday Monday, with highs of 17 degrees.

Monmouth

Monmouth will enjoy highs of 19 degrees on Saturday, and that'll rise to 20 degrees on Sunday.

Clouds will linger for the Saturday, but will clear on Sunday.

The skies will remain clear through Monday morning before clouding over in the afternoon, but temperatures will remain high at 19 degrees.

Cwmbran

It's set to be a cloudier weekend in Cwmbran, but temperatures are still set to hit 20 degrees.

The best of the weather will be on Sunday, with sunny spells in the morning, and temperatures of 19 degrees.

Sunny intervals will continue through bank holiday Monday, with temperatures reaching 17 degrees.

Ebbw Vale

There is no sign of rain for Ebbw Vale this bank holiday weekend, with the forecast promising a break from the rain.

However, it will be overcast for most of Saturday, with the sun not breaking through until Sunday morning.

That is when the best of the weather will be enjoyed, with temperatures reaching 18 degrees.

Blackwood

Again, Sunday offers the best of the weather for the weekend in Blackwood.

Saturday will remain overcast before the sun arrives on Sunday morning.

Temperatures will reach 19 degrees and remain in the high teens throughout Monday.