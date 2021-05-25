NEWPORT City Council's leader Cllr Jane Mudd has applauded Newport Transport for becoming the first bus company in Wales to receive official Dementia Friendly accreditation.
The company worked with the Regional Partnership Board, the council and Alzheimer's Society to make all staff dementia aware and highlight how drivers can support people living with dementia and their carers to use transport around the city.
"Well done to everyone involved as it means people with dementia and their carers will be able to use Newport Bus in confidence to travel in the city, especially as the pandemic restrictions ease," said Cllr Mudd.
Cllr Paul Cockeram, chair of the Regional Partnership Board and Newport City Council's cabinet member for social services, said: "Raising awareness of dementia is vitally important and this is another great step forward in our Dementia Friendly City.
I would like to thank the dementia friendly team, Newport Transport's board, managing director and staff. Well done all on another first."
Cllr Debbie Harvey, chairwoman of the Newport Transport board, said: "I'm extremely proud that we will have the first Dementia Friendly bus company in Wales.
"The drivers and other staff have all received training so this accolade has very real and important benefits for people living with dementia and their carers."