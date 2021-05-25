THE way the Welsh Government handled the coronavirus pandemic has been praised by general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

In a speech to the Wales TUC Congress, the organisation's general secretary Frances O’Grady said Mark Drakeford’s administration “has shown the way” in helping working people through the crisis.

Saying Mr Drakeford had done a "brilliant job" during the pandemic, she praised the way the Welsh Government had involved unions in managing the situation.

Highlighting the need for ongoing support for workers and businesses, Ms O’Grady said: “We must act now to head off the threat of mass unemployment by extending furlough until at least the end of the year.

“And by giving working families the support they need, including decent sick pay and proper social security.

“That’s why the TUC is calling for action to protect jobs, improve jobs and create jobs.”

She also highlighted the need for improving pay and conditions as we emerge from the pandemic.

“Almost a quarter of workers don’t earn the real living wage - including many of our wonderful key workers," she said.

“Public and private, they’ve kept us going and deserve reward as well as recognition.

“Because let’s be clear: claps don’t pay the bills.

“The Welsh Government is doing everything it can to deliver fair work. But the Westminster government must do more by delivering the Employment Bill we were promised, legislating for a £10 an hour minimum wage and ditching its rotten pay freeze.”