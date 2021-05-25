A PIECE of Newport history was vandalised over the weekend.
The bandstand at Belle Vue Park was damaged at some point overnight between Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23.
In a statement on their Facebook page, Newport City Council wrote: “This was the scene in Belle Vue Park over the weekend after some thoughtless individuals vandalised the bandstand.”
Damage to the Belle Vue Park bandstand in Newport. Picture: Newport City Council
They also shared pictures showing the damage with smashed brickwork and litter.
Belle Vue Park has been a staple in the city since it opened on September 8, 1894. It retains its Victorian era style with the bandstand, conservatories and pavilion.
Damage to the Belle Vue Park bandstand in Newport. Picture: Newport City Council
MORE NEWS:
- Brothers jailed for giving false names and addresses to escape speeding tickets
- Company fined £106,500 after workmen seriously hurt in scaffolding collapse
- Drink driver caught more than 4 times the limit avoids jail
The bandstand was restored in 2006.
Damage to the Belle Vue Park bandstand in Newport. Picture: Newport City Council
The park was a gift to the people of Newport by Godfrey Morgan, the 1st Viscount Tredegar who provided the land. It cost £19,500 to create the park and it has held Green Flag status since 2008.
Anyone with any information regarding the vandalism is asked to contact Gwent Police through 101 or their social media pages with the reference 20210522-0551.