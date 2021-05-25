A 15-YEAR dispute over a Llantarnam footpath has finally come to an end after a decision was made to re-open it.

The footpath, which runs between numbers 13 and 14 at John Fielding Gardens, was built around 2006 or 2007, creating at that time a link between the development to Newport Road in Llantarnam, by the way of the Llantarnam Comprehensive School’s playing fields.

In Torfaen County Borough Council’s cabinet meeting, the leader of the council, Cllr Anthony Hunt, said the public consultation response was “overwhelming”.

Around 420 people responded to the consultation, which asked whether the council should re-open the footpath.

MORE NEWS:

An overwhelming majority – 83 per cent – said they wanted the footpath reopening, while 16 per cent were against the idea.

The debate over the footpath has been on-going for some years with concerns over its legality.

The footpath was closed in 2012 after residents successfully argued that there was no legal right of way across the playing fields.

A member of the public then made an application to the council to add a footpath, but objections to this meant the council’s cabinet decided not to add a footpath in 2014.

This resulted an appeal, which went back and forth but the footpath has remained closed since.

Eight years since the footpath was closed and the landscape is much different – the playing fields have become the James Prosser Way housing development.

In a 2019 consultation the residents of John Fielding Gardens had “a strong desire for the path remain closed” due to historic reports of anti-social behaviour and concerns “there will be a repeat of the same behaviour causing undue concern and distress to residents”.

A report on the footpath says: “Developments should not be islands.

“We want to create connected, integrated and sustainable communities and a balance must be struck with that aim and management of anti-social behaviour.”

In the recent public consultation, those who wanted to keep the footpath closed raised concerns over the safety of children and the increase in foot traffic through the site to the pub on Newport Road.

Local ward member Cllr Alan Slade is against the reopening of the footpath due to fears over anti-social behaviour and the uncertainty over the legality.

The community councillors for Llantarnam however, are in favour of the footpath reopening because “it will provide safer access to the primary school”.

In the cabinet meeting, council officers also emphasised that it would be an important step towards connecting two developments and promoting walking and cycling in the local area.