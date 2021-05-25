PERSISTENT heavy rain has left a suspension bridge over the river Wye at risk of closure, with fears over the stability of the bank.

Forestry England said it was likely Biblins Bridge, in Symonds Yat near Ross-on-Wye, would have to close as the river level rose as a result of heavy rain.

It said it would be keeping a close eye as water levels dropped, as there were fears the river bank could collapse – as has happened in recent months.

Biblins Bridge, which spans the river Wye in Symonds Yat, near Ross-on-Wye. Picture: Forestry England

"The recent wet weather has meant that the river levels are very high," Forestry England said.

"We are keeping an eye on Biblins Bridge but it is very likely that we will have to close the bridge for a few days until the water levels subside.

"If you have been near the bridge in the last couple of months you will have noticed that there has been a landslip on the river bank. This was caused by flooding earlier in the year."

Biblins Bridge survived high river levels after storms in October 2019 and February 2020

The spokesperson added regular inspections are carried out to "monitor slippage".

"When the water level drops the bank will weigh more as it will be saturated with water, and so there may be a higher risk of the bank collapsing.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and will share any updates."

The spokesperson also warned people to stay away from the banks affected.