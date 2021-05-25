PENARTH Pier Pavilion will undergo a brief rebrand this week while a Channel 4 production films there.

As part of 4 Stories, a six-part series that features 30-minute tales from different communities, the building is to be renamed for two days.

A new sign will be put up purely to accommodate the filming on Wednesday and Thursday and the pavilion will return to normal afterwards.

There will also be a small section of the pier cordoned off for the production.

Cllr Lis Burnett, Vale of Glamorgan Council cabinet member for education and regeneration, said: “Since taking over operation of Penarth Pier Pavilion in February, we have been working hard to re-establish it as a community asset.

“The building has been thoroughly cleaned and repairs carried out, while the Council’s Big Fresh Catering Company has opened a café there.

“Promoting the pavilion is also an important part of the Council’s plan going forwards and this offers the opportunity to showcase what is an iconic building to a wider audience. It also a way of generating income that can be reinvested into this valued local facility.”

The council recently asked residents how they would like to see the pavilion used in an engagement exercise that ran from March 17 to April 21.

More than 1,000 responses to the survey were received, with the possibility of staging cinema, live music, theatre and comedy events proving most popular.

There was also a high level of interest in the café, and a potential bar and street-food space as well as operating classes and group sessions from the historic building.

Discussions have already begun with partners over reopening the cinema and how music and artistic events might be accommodated within coronavirus restrictions.