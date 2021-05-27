A ROUND-UP of drink-driving cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
LUKE JONES, 20, of Penybryn Avenue, Cefn Fforest, near Blackwood, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving on Chartist Bridge.
He was ordered to pay £272 in costs, a fine and surcharge.
ALEX RICKARD, 23, of Brynhyfryd Terrace, Brynithel, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 23 months after he admitted being more than twice the drink driving limit on Garfield Street, Blackwood.
He was ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and £180 in costs and a surcharge.
CALLUM PAUL, 26, of Forge Road, Machen, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 22 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on Church Street, Bedwas.
He also admitted possession of cocaine, driving without insurance and driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone.
Paul was ordered to pay £580 in costs, a fine and surcharge.
DANNY ALAN READ, 31, of Richmond Place, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on Old Abergavenny Road, Pontypool.
He was ordered to pay £444 in costs, a fine and surcharge.
GLYN RYAN, 39, of Berllanlwyd Avenue, Markham, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 20 months after he admitted drink driving.
He was ordered to pay £269 in costs, a fine and surcharge.
WILLIAM WATERS, 51, of Cameron Road, Leasowe, Wirral, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink drive limit on Cinderhill Street, Monmouth.
He was ordered to pay £1,305 in costs, a fine and surcharge.