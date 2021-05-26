A PENARTH war veteran has been reunited with his medals 12-months after they were stolen from his house.
The 83-year-old former 2nd Lieutenant, who served with the Welsh Borderers was unaware his General Service Medal with clasp Malaya, pictured, had been taken during a burglary at his Penarth home in May 2020.
It was when an off-duty police officer recently noticed them for sale at an antique market and contacted the gentleman that he realised the medals were missing from a bedroom drawer.
Due to the Covid-19 lockdown he had not worn them for Remembrance Sunday and mistakenly believed only a laptop and money had been stolen during the burglary.
South Wales Police said they were were "delighted to return the stolen medals back to their owner at the weekend."
A 50-year-old man from Butetown, Cardiff, is serving a three-year prison sentence for the burglary.