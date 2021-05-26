SCOTTISH airline Loganair will begin flying a new route between Cardiff Airport and Edinburgh this summer.
From August 2, there will be five direct flights a week in each direction, with trips taking 1hr 25mins.
Spencer Birns, cheif executive at Cardiff Airport welcomed the re-establishment of "a vital connection between Wales and Scotland".
He said the new route would benefit travellers for business and those wishing to visit friends and family, as well as tourists.
"It is a top priority for us to re-instate routes lost as a result of the pandemic, and we are delighted that Scotland's airline has announced this essential service for our customers, increasing regional connectivity from Wales," Mr Birns said today.
Kay Ryan, Loganair’s chief commercial officer, said: “I know many of our customers – both business and leisure – have been waiting for this service to resume, and we are very pleased to be able to add Cardiff to our Edinburgh roster.
“Importantly, these services fill gaps left by the collapse of Flybe, with almost every lost domestic destination now being restored by Loganair and other carriers over the coming months.”
This article originally appeared on our sister site The National.