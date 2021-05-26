I want to begin by thanking everyone in Newport East and Severnside who voted in the recent Senedd election.

It is a great privilege to represent local communities in our Welsh Parliament and to know they continue to support Welsh Labour and our values of fairness, equality of opportunity and greater equality of outcome. I look forward to taking up issues and cases for residents across the constituency.

Now members have returned to the Senedd for the start of the Sixth Senedd, the main priorities for our Labour Welsh Government remains the vaccination rollout, but also building back both fairer and greener as we come out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the time of writing this, more than two million people in Wales have had their first Covid-19 vaccine and more than one million people have had both doses. This is fantastic news and a testament to how Welsh Government and our NHS have handled the pandemic.

This was one of the regular themes that came up on the doorstep during the election – with voters of all backgrounds and political persuasions praising the cautious and sensible approach from the First Minister Mark Drakeford and the then Health Minister Vaughan Gething to this crisis.

As well as Welsh Labour’s national election pledges, I have made a series of local ones – and these will inform and shape the work I do on your behalf and the people of Newport East and Severnside for the next five years.

These are:

1. To campaign for continued investment in local education – from early years, schools, and colleges through to adult learning.

2. To work with businesses and trades unions in delivering well paid job and training opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds.

3. To continue to campaign for more funding for health - with a particular focus on achieving equal importance between physical and mental health.

4. To continue championing our environment, green spaces, and work with Welsh Government in delivering the modern and integrated public transport network we need for our area.

5. To continue working with local organisations and groups to make the area a welcoming and tolerant place for people of all backgrounds and ethnicities.

It is a real privilege to represent Newport East and Severnside – and I look forward to working with our local councils, businesses and other organisations, so we achieve that shared goal of creating a more prosperous future for all our local communities.