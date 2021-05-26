BORIS Johnson wanted to be infected with Covid-19 live on TV, Dominic Cummings could sensationally claim today.

The prime minister wanted to be infected with the virus to prove it was harmless according to reports in The Sun and Metro on Wednesday.

Downing Street is braced for more explosive revelations from the prime minister’s former chief advisor Dominic Cummings as he makes a much-anticipated appearance before MPs on Wednesday.

Mr Cummings has been vocal in his condemnation of Boris Johnson, health secretary Matt Hancock, and others since leaving government after a behind-the-scenes power struggle in November.

Ahead of giving evidence to the Commons Health and Social Care and Science and Technology Committees, Mr Cummings set out his criticisms of the government’s approach to the pandemic in a thread of messages on Twitter, claiming the original response to the coronavirus outbreak was to pursue a strategy of “herd immunity”.

In a series of explosive tweets, he said the policy, to build up resistance in the population by allowing some spread of the disease, was only dropped in March last year after a warning it would lead to a “catastrophe”.

According to reports, Boris Johnson wanted chief medical officer Chris Whitty to inject him with the deadly virus “so everyone can see it's nothing to be scared of".

Mr Cummings has also hit out at various parts of the government’s response, despite being employed by No 10 for a large part of the pandemic.

He dubbed the policy at the UK’s borders a “joke” and said: “The Covid plan was supposed to be ‘world class’ but turned out to be part disaster, part non-existent.”

In his series of tweets earlier this week he slammed alleged “secrecy” in government plans and said mass testing should have been developed much earlier.

And he was insistent herd immunity – to build up resistance in the population by allowing some spread of the disease – was the government’s original plan before ministers were told this would lead to “catastrophe”.

Ahead of Wednesday’s session, ITV’s Robert Peston reported on Tuesday that Mr Cummings will allege the PM said “Covid is only killing 80-year-olds” in a bid to delay the autumn lockdown.

Downing Street did not deny Mr Johnson made the remarks, but when asked about the report said: “There is a huge task for this government to get on with.

“We are entirely focused on recovering from the pandemic, moving through the road map and distributing vaccines while delivering on the public’s priorities.

“Throughout this pandemic, the government’s priority has been to save lives, protect the NHS and support people’s jobs and livelihoods across the United Kingdom.”