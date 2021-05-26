NEWPORT County AFC have been scrambling to get to Wembley after the club’s allocation of tickets for Monday’s League Two play-off final went on general sale.

The Exiles have been allocated 4,021 for the clash with Morecambe that will see the winners earn promotion to League One.

The club operated a priority window from Monday until Wednesday morning before around 2,000 tickets went on general sale through Ticketmaster.

That has led to a surge of interest online by the members of the Amber Army who had not been able to commit to a season ticket purchase in the pandemic.

A number have reported problems navigating Ticketmaster's online system while others were given the message that tickets were sold out, only for more to then appear.

Morecambe have 3,949 tickets for the final with measures in place to ensure supporters of the two clubs are segregated.

"Any tickets that appear to be purchased by supporters of the opposing club will be investigated and potentially cancelled without a refund," read a County statement.

"Please note, the club will be working closely with our ticketing provider to check purchaser details."

The attendance is capped at 10,000 in line with current coronavirus restrictions in England. The FA Cup final at Wembley was played in front of 20,000 fans but that was a test event.

It will be a second game of the season that County will have backing from the stands after the Welsh Government selected the semi-final against Forest Green Rovers as a pilot event.

That led to a 900-strong crowd at Rodney Parade with the club holding a ballot for their 1,100 season ticket holders.

Monday's fixture is County’s fifth trip to Wembley in recent times following the 2012 FA Trophy defeat to York, the 2013 Conference play-off final win against Wrexham, 2018 FA Cup replay loss to Tottenham (after the demolition of White Hart Lane) and 2019 League Two play-off final anguish against Tranmere.

You'd think 3 @NewportCounty supporters could get tickets in the same block @wembleystadium for play off final. Instead all 3 would be individually in separate blocks. 4000 allocation in an 80000+ stadium🤔🤔🤔

You couldn't make it up!!

So many having similar probs@argusoncounty — Paul Stacey (@kustardkid) May 26, 2021

Miss the old days of queuing in the rain at Rodney Parade 😂😂😂 — Neil Watkins (@NEWA69) May 26, 2021

Encouraged by club release that 2,000 would be on general sale for Monday from 0900 today, gutted to discover everything gone by 0908. Ffs. — Andrew Baldock (@balders2) May 26, 2021

Complete incompetence of the highest order, to be told there is 2000 tickets left, to be around 350 in the queue, to then be told there is none left, to then find out people going on later got some. — jackabout (Joe) (@jackabouting) May 26, 2021

Managed to get two tickets but in different blocks 🤷🏻‍♀️ not ideal but better than nothing https://t.co/6wnkcn4j4x — Haylie Pritchard (@HayliePritchard) May 26, 2021