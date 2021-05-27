Here is a round up of public notices published in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

* Karl Jones, trading as Karl Jones & Sons Ltd, of Hillside, 6 Commin Road, Aberbargoed, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to keep an extra eight goods vehicles and eight trailers at the operating centre at Unit 4, North Blackvein Industrial Estate, Islwyn Road, Crosskeys.

* Newport City Council is to prohibit any vehicle from proceeding along Druidstone Road from its junction of Tyr Winch Road to its junction with Tyla Lane. The alternative route is via Coal Pit Lane - A48 Newport Road - Wern Fawr Lane - Tyr Winch Road. This is to allow gas mains replacement as road width is too narrow to allow passing traffic while undertaking excavation works. The order will start on June 7, 2021. It is anticipated that the works will be completed by August 9, 2021. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times. Emergency vehicle access will be not be available and the alternative routes should be followed.

* Newport City Council is to temporarily change the length of a disabled parking bay on Commercial Street, Newport, to ensure public safety by reallocating road space for social distancing purposes. The order came into operation on May 25, 2021, and will continue for a period not exceeding 18 months or until the national social distancing requirements cease, whichever is the earlier. Emergency vehicle access will be available.

* Newport City Council is to temporarily change the prohibition of waiting except for taxis order for North Street to ensure public safety by reallocating road space for social distancing purposes. The order came into operation on May 25, 2021, and will continue in force for a period not exceeding 18 months or until the national social distancing requirements cease, whichever is the earlier. Emergency vehicle access will be available.

* Newport City Council is to temporarily prohibit traffic on Millbrook Lane outside of Reservoir House for 300m in both directions. The alternative route will be via Trostry Lane and Usk Road. This is to allow works to be carried out. The oder will start on June 7, 2021 and it is anticipated the work will be completed by August 9, 2021. Pedestrian and residents access will be maintained at all times and emergency vehicle access will be made quickly available.

* We Yobi Caerleon Limited, of Ye Olde Bull Inn, High Street, Caerleon, is applying to Newport City council to vary the premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003.

* Newport City Council has received the following planning applications in regard to listed buildings and conservation areas:

Construction of a viewing area and access ramp along existing sea defence affecting a public right of way at land south of Cherry Cottage, Boat Road, Goldcliff.

Proposed change of use to allow the subdivision of the building to create five new units and associated works at Quinn Radiators, Celtic Way.

Variation of conditions for a proposed conversion and change of use of existing offices/builders store to six self-contained residential units at Oxford House, West Market Street.

Reserved matters application relating to landscaping, layout, access, appearance and scale for 39 residential units in apartment blocks, outline planning permission for the construction of 529 residential units, 24 assisted living units, pub/restaurant, retail units, primary school and associated landscape and highway infrastructure on land formerly known as Whitehead works, and details to partially discharge conditions at the same siteLand formerly known as Whitehead Works

App No: 21/0207 - Retention of 1 no. storage/workshop building ancillary to existing use, 3no. cabins for retail use and extension of existing hardstanding at Garden Centre, Sunnyside Nurseries, Chepstow Road. App No: 21/0203 - Replacement of existing shop fronts to no 13 and 14 Upper Dock Street.

A copy of the plans and documents relating to the application can be viewed

atwww.newport.gov.uk/

planningonline until 12/6/2021 If you do not have access to the internet please contact the case officer. Any person, who wishes to comment on an application, should do so in writing by that date to the Head of Regeneration, Investment and Housing, Newport City Council, Civic Centre, Newport, NP20 4UR, or by email to

planning@newport.gov.uk

or via the above website quoting the reference number. All comments received will be in the public domain and may be published on the Council's website.

Gellir gweld copi o'r cynlluniau a'r dogfennau sy'n ymwneud a>r cais ar

www.newport.gov.uk/

planningonline hyd at (12/6/2021). Os nad oes gennych fynediad i'r rhyngrwyd ac na allwch felly weld y cais, cysylltwch a'r swyddog achos Dylai unrhyw berson sy'n dymuno gwneud sylwadau ar gais, wneud hynny'n ysgrifenedig erbyn y dyddiad hwnnw at y Pennaeth Adfywio, Buddsoddi a Thai, Cyngor Dinas Casnewydd, Y Ganolfan Ddinesig, Casnewydd, NP20 4UR, neu drwy e-bost at

planning@newport.gov

. uk neu drwy'rwefan uchod gan ddyfynnu'r rhif cyfeirnod. Bydd unrhyw sylwadau a dderbynnir yn eiddo cyhoeddus a gellir eu cyhoeddi ar wefan y Cyngor.

CYNGOR DINAS

Dated/Dyddiedig: 22 May 2021 Casnewydd

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

Trading as Suttons Tankers Limited of Gorsey Lane, Widnes, WA8 0GG is applying to change an existing licence as follows to keep an extra 10 goods vehicles and 15 trailers at operating centre at RJ Masons Storage and Warehousing Ltd, Unit 8, Nash Mead, Newport, NP19 4SU. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.