TWO women, one armed with a rounders bat, are being sought by police following an aggravated burglary near Caerphilly.

Gwent Police are investigating a report of an aggravated burglary in The Crescent, Bedwas, at around 7.30pm on Friday, April 30.

Two women are reported to have entered an address, one of whom was carrying a rounders bat, and made threats to the occupants.

No items were taken and no injuries were reported.

READ MORE:

The first woman is described as white, between 25 and 30, of slim build and medium height with platinum blonde hair below the shoulders. She was wearing a white t-shirt, denim dungaree shorts and sandals at the time.

The second woman is white, around 50 years old, of slim build and medium height with brown curly hair that was tied back. She was wearing black and white leggings, a white t-shirt and boots at the time.

Enquires are ongoing and officers are hoping to speak to this woman who was seen in the area at the time and may be able to assist officers with their investigation.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "Anyone with information that could assist our investigation, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2100151172.

"You can also contact us via social media on Facebook and Twitter or you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."