NEWPORT has been included in a national media outlet's list of top UK city break destinations.

The Guardian has ranked Newport - which it identified as being located in neighbouring Monmouthshire - as one of the top cities to visit for those wanting to experience a bit of culture or get outdoors.

With more people looking to holiday within the UK this summer, and rural locations being snapped up, the list was put together as an alternative.

All cities included are said to be within easy reach of cultural and outdoor attractions.

Newport, the Guardian says, is 'surprisingly green' - with coastal wetlands, forests and canals within easy reach.

"It struggles to compete for visitors with nearby Cardiff and Bristol, but has its own treasures," says the Guardian piece - noting Belle Vue park, Allt-Yr-Yn nature reserve and the 'spectacular' Fourteen Locks.

Caerleon Roman amphitheatre and baths also get an honourable mention.

The 'hilarious' Newport-focussed parody of Jay Z and Alicia Keys' song Empire State of Mind (Newport State of Mind - remember that?) is, the Guardian says, the main thing some people know about the city.

However, there is much more to discover.

Tredegar House is mentioned as a potential outing for those booking a city break in Newport, with the 'kitchen full of copper pots' included as a must-see.

Also included in the potential itinerary are East Usk lighthouse, the transporter bridge and Newport Cathedral.

Other cities to make the list of top city break destinations were Aberdeen, Sheffield, Ely, Carlisle, Salisbury, Hull, Norwich, Perth and Chelmsford.