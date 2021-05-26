A SOUTH Wales man who caused more than £4,000 worth of damage at a Holiday Inn hotel has been punished in court. 

Liam Malcom John Chichester, 24, of Port Road, Barry, destroyed hotel fittings to the value of £4,446.03 belonging to Express Holiday Inn, Rhoose. 

The defendant pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

At Cardiff Magistrates’ Court, he was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £480 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.