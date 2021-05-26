A SOUTH Wales man who caused more than £4,000 worth of damage at a Holiday Inn hotel has been punished in court.
Liam Malcom John Chichester, 24, of Port Road, Barry, destroyed hotel fittings to the value of £4,446.03 belonging to Express Holiday Inn, Rhoose.
The defendant pleaded guilty to criminal damage.
MORE NEWS:
- Cwmbran teenager sees lockdown vintage clothes business thrive
- Forecast: bank holiday weather Newport, Cwmbran, Caerphilly
- Drink driver who carried out Aberbeeg RFC assault jailed
At Cardiff Magistrates’ Court, he was sentenced to a 12-month community order.
He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £480 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment