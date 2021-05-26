HERE are a few recent cases of people from Barry and Rhoose who have been sentenced in Cardiff Magistrates Court:

ANDREW KEITH RUMBELOW

Andrew Keith Rumbelow, 41, of Ramsey Road in Barry, pleaded guilty to using violence to unlawfully secure entry into Cardiff and Vale College.

Rumbelow pleaded guilty to assaulting Clive Lawrence, a security guard at the college, in an attempt to get into the college.

His guilty plea was taken into account and he was sentenced to prison for eight weeks.

He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £128, plus £50 compensation.

MORE NEWS:

JESUS CHRISTIANITY

Jesus Christianity, of Port Road in Rhoose, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated assault and criminal damage.

Christianity, 37, assaulted Jessica Gresems - with the court finding the attack was racially aggravated - and damaged property (under the value of £5,000) belonging to Sky Plaza Hotel.

A community order has been made requiring Christianity to attend appointments or participate in activity for up to 30 days.

Christianity has also been fined £100 and must also pay compensation of £100, a victim surcharge of £95, and £85 costs.

LEWIS ANTHONY DAVIES

Lewis Anthony Davies, of Glamor Crescent in Barry, has been sent to prison after pleading guilty to breaching the conditions of his restraining order on more than one occasion.

Davies, 30, who has a 'very bad record of violence' and 'very serious' set of repeated breaches of a court order, has been sent to prison for 34 weeks (a concurrent sentence of 26 weeks and eight weeks).

He was also ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.