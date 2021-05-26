A MAN is to go on trial after he denied killing a British and Welsh boxing champion in a road crash two years ago.
Jason Evans pleaded not guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of Pontypool fighter Shane Thomas, 22, on August 5, 2019.
The 29-year-old defendant, of Tyla Lane, Old St Mellons, Cardiff, appeared before Newport Crown Court.
It is alleged he caused Mr Thomas’ death in Pontypool while driving a Renault Kangoo van.
Evans also denied two counts of driving dangerously on the town’s Rockhill Road and Albion Road on the same date.
His trial is due to start on February 28, 2022 and is expected to last five days.
The defendant was represented by Gerard Hillman and the prosecution by Ieuan Bennett.
Judge Richard Williams granted Evans conditional bail.
