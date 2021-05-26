BORIS Johnson has hit back at Dominic Cummings as his former aide gives evidence to the Commons health and science committees.

Mr Cummings has made a number of claims today saying that Boris Johnson and other senior Whitehall figures believed in early March last year that the economic effects of coronavirus were worse than the disease.

He told the Commons committee: “At this time, not just the prime minister but many other people thought that the real danger is not the health danger but the overaction to it and the economy.

“The prime minister said all the way through February and through the first half of March the real danger here isn’t this new swine flu thing, it’s that the reaction to it is going to cripple the economy.

“To be fair to the prime minister, although I think he was completely wrong, lots of other senior people in Whitehall had the same view, that the real danger was the economic one.”

Reacting to Dominic Cummings’ evidence to MPs on government failings during the coronavirus pandemic, prime minister Boris Johnson said: “None of the decisions have been easy, to go into a lockdown is a traumatic thing for a county. We have at every stage tried to minimise loss of life.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked the prime minister to apologise if he had been “complacent” about the threat of Covid during Prime Minister’s Question’s.

Speaking in the Commons, Sir Keir said: “One of the most serious points made this morning is that the prime minister failed to recognise the severity of this virus until it was too late, dismissing it as – quote from this morning – another scare story like the swine flu.

“Does the prime minister recognise that account of his own behaviour and, if so, will he apologise for being so complacent about the threat that this virus posed?”

Responding, Boris Johnson said: “I don’t think anybody could credibly accuse this government of being complacent about the threat that this virus posed at any point.

“We have worked flat out to minimise loss of life, to protect the NHS, while they have flip-flopped from one position to another.

“Backing curfew one day, opposing it the next, backing lockdowns one day, opposing the next calling for tougher border controls one day, then saying that quarantine is a blunt instrument. “