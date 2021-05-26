ONLY three new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Gwent today.

Neither Caerphilly or Monmouthshire reported a new case over the last 24 hours.

And there was only one new case in Newport, Torfaen, and Blaenau Gwent.

It is another day with low numbers reported, after zero cases were recorded across the region yesterday.

While it has now been 38 days since the last coronavirus related death was confirmed in the area.

There were 24 new cases reported across Wales as a whole today, with one new death.

The rolling weekly case rate for Wales - to May 21, the latest available - is 8.9 per 100,000 people.

Newport continues to have the highest rolling weekly case rate of Wales' 22 council areas, at 20.1 cases per 100,000 people, for the week to May 21, though this is the lowest in the city for some time.

With case rates currently so low, and continuing to fall, even small fluctuations in new case numbers can have a big effect - often on a daily basis - on an area's rolling weekly case rate.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Wrexham - four

Denbighshire - three

Cardiff - three

Bridgend - three

Neath Port Talbot - three

Flintshire - two

Torfaen - one

Newport - one

Blaenau Gwent - one

Gwynedd - one

Conwy - one

Carmarthenshire - one

Monmouthshire - zero

Caerphilly - zero

Anglesey - zero

Rhondda Cynon Taf - zero

Vale of Glamorgan - zero

Merthyr Tydfil - zero

Pembrokeshire - zero

Ceredigion - zero

Powys - zero

Swansea - zero

Residents outside Wales - four

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.