A NUMBER of drivers have appeared in court this month, charged with speeding on the M4 around Newport.
They include one driver clocked at 103mph, and another who was recorded travelling at 99mph without a driving license.
This is a round up of cases heard.
Ryan Maaz
Maaz, 42, of Lamberton Street, Cardiff, appeared at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court on May 14.
He was ordered to pay £244 after driving at 103mph on the westbound carriageway between junction 23A for Magor and junction 24 for Coldra on August 30.
He was fined £120, told to pay costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Maaz was also disqualified from driving for 21 days.
Mark Anthony Smith
Smith's case was heard at Newport Magistrates' Court on April 30.
The 45-year-old, of Jubilee Road, Elliots Town, was caught doing 99mph on the M4 between junction 23A for Magor and junction 24 for Coldra.
He was also found to be driving without a licence on October 14.
He was fined £440, ordered to pay costs of £90, and a victim surcharge of £44.
Smith's driving record was endorsed with six points.
Florin Danut Marinescu
On March 3, 2019, Marinescu, of Churchill Avenue, Harrow, was captured driving at 58mph on a section of the M4 between the Prince of Wales Bridge and Rogiet, limited to 50mph.
The 25-year-old's case was heard at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court on May 14.
He was fined £100, told to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and ordered to pay costs of £85.
His driving licence was endorsed with three points.
MORE NEWS:
- Cwmbran teenager sees lockdown vintage clothes business thrive
- Forecast: bank holiday weather Newport, Cwmbran, Caerphilly
- Drink driver who carried out Aberbeeg RFC assault jailed
Vasile-Mario Gainariu
Gainariu was ordered to pay £324 after breaking a variable speed limit on the M4 on October 13.
The 34-year-old, of Robin Hood Road, Woking, was travelling at 48mph when the variable speed limit was set at 40mph between junction 27 for High Cross and junction 26 for Malpas.
He was fined £200, told to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and ordered to pay costs of £90.
The case was heard at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court on May 21.