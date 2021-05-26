AN OFF-ROAD biker was ordered to pay more than £800 by a court after he was caught using it on a city’s streets without insurance.
Alun Dixon, 20, of Broadwood Close, Newport, was stopped by police riding a Renegade Motorcycle on Hendre Farm Drive last Hallowe'en.
Newport Magistrates' Court heard he also didn’t have a licence on October 31, 2020.
Dixon was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
His driving record was endorsed with eight points.