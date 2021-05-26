A ‘PROFESSIONAL thief’ who stole nearly £400 of alcohol from a Gwent supermarket after two planned raids was handed a suspended jail sentence.
Bethan Fleming, 31, had targeted the Waitrose store in Abergavenny on March 1 and March 2.
She stole £169 worth of alcohol on the first occasion, and £230 worth 24 hours later.
Newport Magistrates' Court heard how Fleming had committed “professional offences planned with a group to steal high-value goods”.
It was also told she had escaped in a car.
Fleming, 31, of Birchgrove, Tirphil, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft.
She was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months, and was made the subject of an 18-month drug rehabilitation requirement.
The defendant must also pay £612 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.