URGENT calls have gone out for donations of furniture and bric-a-brac to be made to help St David's Hospice Care to restock its retail shops across south Wales.

Despite charity shops across the country having to limit the amount of donations they have accepted during lockdown, the Caldicot store is having the opposite problem.

Hospice retail regional manager Ross Hughes said: "The response to our shops re-opening has been phenomenal but we now desperately need quality donations of furniture and other quality goods to satisfy the demand.

MORE NEWS:

"They were people virtually knocking at the doors of the shops when we reopened.

"The support of our customers has been immense. We can't thank them enough."

Income from the hospice's 38 shops is vital in helping raise funds to pay for its services, provided free across the South Wales community to those in need.

"We've got 38 shops all over the South Wales area and since we've been back open over a month ago the support of our customers has been fantastic," said Mr Hughes.

"We are now appealing to people to donate to us so that we can maintain the level of high quality goods that we are recognised for stocking."

St David's Hospice Care shop in Caldicot. Pictures: DBPR

Caldicot store manager Charmaine Fuller, who manages the shop with Jane Ferguson, said: "A shop of this size needs constant replenishment of stock to ensure our customers are kept happy so we can generate funds for the hospice.

Ms Ferguson said: "Since we reopened we've been amazed at how many people have been queuing up at the back door with donations and also at the front door to come in to buy the full range of items from large pieces of furniture to decorative pieces."

Ross Hughes with Charmaine Fuller and Jane Ferguson at the St David's Hospice Care shop in Caldicot. Pictures: DBPR

To donate call 01633 867138, take them to the St David's Hospice depot in Ty Coch, Cwmbran or take them to you local hospice shop. In some cases arrangements can be made for large items to be collected.

St David's Hospice Care offers palliative and end of life care to patients and their families facing the most difficult time of their lives.

The hospice needs £8.5 million per year to run its range of services including its inpatient hospice and day hospices. The hospice has to fund 70 per cent of its clinical services through its events and its shops.