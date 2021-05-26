A MAN was jailed after he was caught with a razor blade at a shopping centre's multi-storey car park.
Alan Marcus Fowler, 28, was arrested with the weapon at Newport’s Kingsway Centre on May 23.
The defendant, of Chepstow Road, pleaded guilty to having a bladed article in public and possession of cannabis.
Fowler was sent to prison for 31 weeks and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge after his release from custody.
The offences had put him in breach of a 12-week suspended prison sentence imposed last October for assaulting an emergency worker and assault by beating.
