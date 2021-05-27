A THUG jailed for spitting at a police officer has been condemned by the Gwent force’s boss.
Chief Constable Pam Kelly slammed Jamie Lee Dyas, 29, from St Dials, Cwmbran, who attacked one of her sergeants in Ystrad Mynach.
The defendant also has a history of committing offences against police officers, Cwmbran Magistrates' Court heard.
Dyas was found guilty in his absence of assaulting an emergency worker following a trial after denying the charge.
READ MORE: Brothers jailed for giving false names and addresses to escape speeding tickets
The attack took place on September 1, 2020.
The defendant was sent to prison for 26 weeks and ordered to pay his victim £100 in compensation.
Dyas must also pay £300 costs and a £128 surcharge.
After the case, Chief Constable Kelly said: “Nobody should be assaulted in their place of work and there can be no excuse whatsoever for this kind of behaviour.
“Assaults on police officers and other emergency service workers are completely unacceptable.
“It is important to remember that behind their badge or their uniform, these people are also members of the public.
“Assaults of any kind will never be tolerated by Gwent Police at any time.”