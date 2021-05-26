PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle will once again join American chat show host Oprah Winfrey for another exclusive interview.

The couple will appear with Oprah in The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward.

The new interview will be a Town Hall-style discussion and is poised to air on Friday.

The Duke and Duchess made global headlines in March when they took part in an exclusive interview on CBS which was later aired to a UK audience via ITV.

The long-awaited Oprah interview came with a number of shocking claims made about the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of claims, accusing an unnamed royal of racism, suggesting the family were jealous of Meghan and revealing that she contemplated taking her own life while pregnant.

Prince Harry also revealed the full extent of his fractured relationship with his father the Prince of Wales.

Harry has made a series of claims against Buckingham Palace, most recently alongside Oprah in the Apple TV+ mental health documentary The Me You Can't See.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry accused the Royal Family of “total neglect”.

He told Oprah: "Every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, to stop just got met with total silence or total neglect.

"We spent four years trying to make it work.

"We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job."

Following the latest comments from Harry, and unnamed source has told the Mail on Sunday that his grandmother has taken the comments “very personally”.

They said: “Harry’s grandmother has taken this very personally and is deeply upset by what Harry has said, in particular, his comments about Charles’s parenting and suggesting his father knows no better because of how he was brought up.

“It has been a very upsetting time.”

The comments followed his interview on the podcast, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, where Harry said he took Meghan Markle and Archie away from the Royal Family to “break the cycle” of the “pain and suffering” of his upbringing.

Harry and Meghan are currently living in Los Angeles with their two-year-old son Archie.

Meghan is expecting their second child this summer after revealing the baby will be a girl in their last Oprah interview.