A MAN is to go on trial early next year after he pleaded not guilty to raping a woman.
Jack Roberts, 20, of Hinter Path, Fairwater, Cwmbran, denied the allegation which the prosecution claim occurred in Torfaen in March 2020.
The defendant entered a not guilty plea to rape after appearing at Newport Crown Court.
Roberts’ trial is due to start on January 31, 2022 and is expected to last three to four days.
The defendant was represented by Marian Lewis and the prosecution by James Wilson.
Judge Richard Williams granted Roberts bail.
