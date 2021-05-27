The South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,400 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

But we thought it would be good to find out more about the people who make up the club.

Today we meet Sian McDermott, 49, who is an accountant and wannabe writer.

When and why did you take up photography?

About 10 years ago when the kids were little to document every step... but then life got in the way until I started clicking away again on my 2020 lockdown rambles.

Why do you love taking pictures?

It brings out my creative side and I like learning new skills and improving my technique. Photos are also the best memento of happy times, bringing instant recall of places and smiling faces.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

Urban landscapes - the beauty of buildings, bridges, street art and scenes or objects you only see when you really look. That, and turquoise seas and sinister trees.

What equipment do you use?

Old Canon DSLR but mostly my google pixel phone when walking. I've just treated myself to a mirrorless Sony as an early 50th present so am excited to see what I can create with that.

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

My parents and children toasting marshmallows on a camping weekend in West Wales. The smiles hide the fact that no-one slept more than a few hours because it was freezing and the farm animals had a night choir!

Why did you join the SWACC?

To get inspiration from other photographers and to check out places in the local area for photo rambling. It's a positive and encouraging group and gives me new ideas for photography styles and locations.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Take your camera/phone with you wherever you roam. Accept constructive feedback and keep learning. Take the photos you want to and not the ones you think others want to see - style is unique.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

Great Wall of China at sunrise with no people in shot. Visiting China and walking an easy, picturesque part of the wall is on my adventure bucket list. One day.

Anything else you think we should know?

No, but my Dad deserves an award for going to buy the Argus last minute if ever one of my photos appears.