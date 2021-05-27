A COVIDIOT from England was left with a court bill of more than £2,000 after he was caught in Gwent during the lockdown.
Kieran Ashdown, 24, of Beach Road, Severn Beach, near Bristol, broke anti-Covid-19 measures in Newport on the Southern Distributor Road from Corporation Road to the City Bridge.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard he was found to be a person living outside Wales who entered or remained in the country contrary to coronavirus regulations.
The offence took place on November 18, 2020.
Ashdown was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
He has until June 17 to do so.