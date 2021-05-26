DOWNING Street has issued a statement regarding Matt Hancock after Dominic Cummings launched a scathing attack on the health secretary.

The prime minister’s former aide claimed both he and the Cabinet Secretary told Boris Johnson that Mr Hancock should be sacked.

Mr Cummings says Matt Hancock "should have been fired for at least 15 to 20 different things, including lying to everybody on multiple occasions in meeting after meeting in the cabinet room and publicly".

Mr Cummings claims other senior officials in government agreed with his assessment.

Mr Cummings was asked how he would rate the handling of the pandemic.

MORE NEWS:

He replied: "There were many brilliant people at junior and middle levels who were terribly let down by the senior leadership.

"The secretary of state for health should have been fired for at least 15/20 things including lying to everybody multiple occasions in meeting after meeting in the Cabinet Room and publicly."

Dominic Cummings said one of Matt Hancock’s lies was that everybody got the treatment they deserved in the first peak when “many people were left to die in horrific circumstances”.

Asked to provide evidence of the health secretary’s lying, the former chief aide to the prime minister told the Commons committee: “There are numerous examples. I mean in the summer he said that everybody who needed treatment got the treatment that they required.

“He knew that that was a lie because he had been briefed by the chief scientific adviser and the chief medical officer himself about the first peak, and we were told explicitly people did not get the treatment they deserved, many people were left to die in horrific circumstances.”

When asked by the Commons Health and Social Care and Science and Technology Committees why the prime minister did not remove him, Mr Cummings said: "He came close to removing him in April but just fundamentally wouldn't do it.

"It wasn't just me saying this, lots of people said to him, the cabinet secretary said to him, pretty much every senior person around Number 10 said told him that we can't go into the autumn with the same system in place, otherwise we are going to have a catastrophe on our hands."

Asked about Dominic Cummings' allegation, the prime minister's official spokesman said: "I don't plan to get into every allegation or claim made today.

"At all times the prime minister and the health and care secretary have been working closely to protect public health during the pandemic, that's been the case throughout and continues to be so."

Pressed if Mr Johnson still has confidence in the health secretary, the spokesman said: "Yes, the health secretary has been working closely with the prime minister throughout and has been fully focused on protecting the health and care system and saving lives."