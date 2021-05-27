A NEW £1.2 million facility is coming to Newport.
BP Rolls Group has invested in its second Newport servicing and repair depot, creating new jobs in the area.
Offering in-house and 24-hour mobile emergency vehicle servicing and repair for light commercial vehicles, alongside the commercial body shop, the existing Queensway Meadows Industrial Estate site simply couldn’t cope.
Director, Paul Thomas said: "The pandemic created a huge upsurge in supermarket home deliveries putting pressure on existing brand fleets.
"With many fleets needing to increase their numbers to cope, the servicing and repair and graphics livery requirement also increased.
"A second site was urgently required to cope with the pandemic demand and to also future proof the increase in home shopping fleets.
"A second site, at Unit 1 Nash Mead industrial estate was acquired and the 12,577 Sq. ft premises underwent extensive renovations with a view to opening in June 2021 as a specialist service centre and body shop for light commercial vehicles.
"The pandemic accelerated our deadline and trades worked 24/7 to get the facility up and running ahead of target."
Mr Thomas said he was excited about the venture, but understood the scale of the project.
The new facility houses a servicing workshop dedicated to Class 7 light commercial vehicles, MOT’s, a paint and body shop, as well as a graphics fitting bay, ready to accommodate fleets of all sizes from Newport and Avonmouth to Bristol and surrounding areas.