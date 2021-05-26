THE new Dean of Newport Cathedral has been installed - and has spoken of the opportunity for a 'reboot' after a challenging year.

A socially-distanced congregation gathered at the service on Saturday, May 22 to welcome Dean Ian - a former Peterborough vicar - to his new role.

The service saw the new Dean presented by Bishop of Monmouth Cherry Vann - and welcomed by party poppers fired by the choristers.

Speaking after the service, Dean Ian, said: “It’s a great honour to become Dean of Newport Cathedral.

"My wife Susan and I have been made extremely welcome since moving to Newport and into the Diocese at the end of April.

"The installation service was a very special occasion, with moments of joy and fun, not least when the three senior choristers fired party poppers as part of the welcome. I look forward to working with the cathedral community, the city and diocese in the years to come.”

The service included readings by diocesan secretary, Isabel Thompson and Dean Ian’s wife, Susan, as well as hymn written by the new Dean himself.

During his sermon, Dean Ian reflected on the tough year we have had and talked of a ‘reboot’.

He said: “When we look at a reboot as an opportunity to look at who we are, where we are and how we are, our foundation is built on a vision of God’s presence blessing and assuring.

"'Who we are' is beloved and called by God in Jesus Christ to be his agents of faith, hope and love. ‘Where we are’ is standing on the threshold of a renewed beginning, where we are being challenged to not just build back but build back fairer. ‘How we are’, well let’s take time to ask one another that one.”

On announcing his appointment in January, Bishop Cherry spoke of Dean Ian’s “wealth of experience from a wide range of contexts that will enrich the life of the diocese as well as the Cathedral.”