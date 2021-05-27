TWO men were recently rescued from the water at Whitmore Bay.
Barry Coastguard were alerted to people in the water at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, May 25.
Whitmore Bay lifeguards who were training sprung into action and helped rescue two males from the water.
One of the males rescued from the water had an open lower leg fracture, and the other was cold from being in the water.
A multitude of agencies were at the scene including Air Ambulance, Road Medic Team, Wales Ambulance and South Wales Police.
Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Police have been contacted - we will update accordingly.
Both men involved in the incident were cared for before they were taken to University Hospital Wales in Cardiff. Welsh Ambulance Service have been asked for an update on their condition.
Sharing the news on social media Barry Coastguard wrote: “A huge thank you to the local lifeguards, trainers and teenagers for their quick thinking and assistance.”