THIS is how council services such as bin collections and social services will operate on Bank Holiday Monday, May 31.

Waste and recycling

Waste and recycling services, including nappy/hygiene collections and green waste will continue as normal. Anyone whose waste and recycling is due to be collected on Monday should place it out by 7am as normal.

The New Vale Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Ebbw Vale or the new centre in Roseheyworth, Abertillery will be open, but visits are by booked appointment only.

For more information visit blaenau-gwent.gov.uk/en/resident/waste-recycling/household-waste-and-recycling-centre/

Customer services

C2BG (the Council’s Contact Centre) will be closed on Bank Holiday Monday. It will re-open at 8am on Tuesday, June 1.

The emergency out-of-hours service will be available on 01495 311556 during this period.

The Piper Alarm service will also continue to operate. Enquiries regarding Piper lifeline alarms out of office hours should be directed to 0845 056 8035.

Social services duty team

The Duty Team Office will be closed on Monday, May 31, and will re-open at 9am on June 1.

The Emergency Duty Team for social services will be available on 0800 328 44 32.

Payments & Benefits

The 24-hour automated payment line will operate as normal on 0845 604 2635 or on the council website.

Housing Benefit and Council Tax Reduction applications can be made online at https://www.blaenau-gwent.gov.uk/en/resident/housing-benefit/benefits-online/

Registration service

The Registration service for births, deaths and marriages will be closed on Monday, May 31. It will re-open at 9am on June 1.