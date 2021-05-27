A MAN has been charged with possessing class A and class B drugs with a potential street value of up to £10,000 following a warrant in Carmarthenshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers raided the home of Sanjit Sanghera on Wednesday, May 19, as part of an investigation into wider drug supply in the Llanelli area.

It was quickly discovered he has been supplying illegal substances since 2018.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Clatworthy said: “Officers who attended the property noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from a garden shed, where bags containing cannabis and powder suspected to be cocaine were discovered.

“A full search of the property resulted in over £4,000 in cash, along with more than half a kilo of cannabis and around 41g of cocaine being seized.

“This is well in excess of what we would expect to find for someone’s personal use.”

Much of the illegal substances were found hidden in glass jars marked with biscuit labels.

An expert drug analyst estimated the combined street value of the seized drugs as being between £7,800 and £10,000 depending on the purity of the cocaine.

Sanghera, aged 21, of School Road in Morfa, was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Clatworthy said: “Despite giving no comment answers during police interviews, we were able to fast-track our digital enquiries and recovered excellent evidence to prove he has been involved in the supply of several kilos of drugs.

“Messages were found on his mobile phone showing evidence of drug deals going back as far as 2018, proving he has been a prolific dealer in the area.”

Sanghera was charged with possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, possessing class B drugs with intent to supply, and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property – namely £4,227.

He admitted all three offences when he appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 20 and was remanded in custody until he is sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on June 21.

DS Clatworthy said: “This was an excellent outcome to a warrant, and one we believe will have disrupted an organised crime gang operating in the Carmarthenshire area.

“Thanks to the support from a number of departments in securing strong evidence swiftly, the defendant fully admitted the charges against him with no need for a trial to take place.”