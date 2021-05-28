We need your help to find Gwent Cutest Pet.
The winner will receive £200 in vouchers and there is £100 for the runner up.
Below are listed all 136 entries.
To be able to vote you need to have a voucher from the South Wales Argus, which will be published for five days from today (Friday, May 28, 2021).
One voucher equals one vote for your favourite pet.
You need the pet's reference number and name.
You can send in as many vouchers as you like but they need to be cut out of the paper to qualify (prints or photocopies will not count).
You can pop as many vouchers as you want into one envelope and send them to us - but please mark the envelope with the number and name of the pet you are voting for.
All the instructions on where to send your vouchers are included on each one.
We want to find Gwent's Cutest Pet
"If you think your pet is the cutest in the region send us a picture and you could win our great new competition - £200 first prize and £100 for the runner up"
We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.
135. Prince is five. He is a Jack Russell/Chihuahua cross who lives in Newport
134. Bella is five. She is a King Charles Spaniel adopted from Friends of Animals Wales. She lives in Newport
133. Kenneth is an eight-year-old pug who lives in Rhymeny
136. Suki is a lilac Siamese. She is four and lives in Newport
132. Kaito is a blue oriental cat. He is four and lives in Newport
131. Belle is an eight-month-old Love Bird who lives in Cwmbran
130. Ralphy is a Pugalier and lives in Caerphilly
129. Darcy is ten. She is a Miniature Schnauzer who lives in Newport
128. Chibi is a Syrian hamster. She is six months old and lives in Newport
127. Milo is an English Cocker Spaniel. He is three and lives in Blaenau Gwent
126. Pepper is two years old and lives in Cwmcarn
125. Mr Pickles is six and lives in Cwmcarn
124. Marley is a seven-year-old chihuahua cross Jack Russell who lives in Cwmbran
123. Poot poot the cat is three and lives in Newport
122. Tashi is a nine-year-old Labradoodle who came from Newport Council's Rescue Centre. She lives in Newport
121. Tilly is a seven-year-old Cavachon who lives in Newport
120. Simba he is a 10-month-old Labrador retriever who lives in Monmouthshire
119. Nilo is about six and is a Nova Scotia Toller who lives in Griffithstown
118. Ruby is a two-year-old Yorkshire Terrier who lives in Newport
117. Poppy is a rescue dog. She is nine, a Daschund/King Charles cross and she lives in Newport.
115. Alfie and 116. Dexter are brothers, aged nine and they live in Llanwern
114. Bella is a grey British Short Hair who is about four months old and who lives in Newport
113. Cosmo is a 10-year-old Jack Russell terrier who lives in Blackwood
112. Hugo is six months old and lives in Blackwood
111. Michael the cat is five and lives in Newport
110. Ollie is an 18-month-old Staff cross rescue dog. He lives in Newport
109. Teddy is seven and lives in Abercarn
108. Lola is a six-month-old cavapoochon who lives in Newport
107. Willow is only a few months old and lives in Cwmbran
106. Toby is a two-year-old Ragdoll cat who lives in Cwmbran
105. Millie is a three-month-old puppy. She's a Norfolk Terrier/Jack Russell cross and lives in Undy
104. Bella May is five. She's a black Labrador who lives in Cwmbran
103. Cooper is a three-year-old chocolate Labrador from Blaenavon
102. Phil is seven. He lives in Newport
101. Ezra is a rescued greyhound who is three and lives in Newport
100. Missy is a shar-pei cross Staffie and is two. She lives in Newport
99. Messiah is a 16-month-old mastiff who lives in Newport
98. Willow is an eight-month-old Golden Retriever who lives in Pontypool
97. Amber is a cavapoo and lives in Newport
96. Stella is 12 and lives in Cwmbran. This is a picture of her as a puppy
95. Loki is 14 and lives in Newport
94. Ruby is a fox terrier. This rescue dog lives in Caerwent
93. Masie is a six-year-old cavachon who lives in Rogerstone
92. Precious is a budgie who lives in Newport
91. Pip is nine and lives in Magor
90. Poppy is a six-year-old cockapoo who lives in Tredegar
89. Kooki is a three-year-old green cheek pineapple conure who lives in Newport
88. Thomas is nine and lives in Newport
87. Wolfie is six years old and lives in Newport
86. Teddy is a nine-year-old Jack Russell/shitzu who lives in Newport
85. Big Bloo is six months old and lives in Newport
84. Rio is a four-year-old Bourkes Parakeet who lives in Cwmbran
83. Archie is a six year old cavalier King Charles spaniel who lives in Blackwood
82. Blossom is one year old and lives in Tredegar
81. Lua s a cavashon. He is eight and lives in Cwmbran
80. Molly is a chihuahua cross, who is almost four years old and who lives in Cwmbran
79. Alfred is a Boston Terrier, who is six and lives in Abertillery
78. Heisenberg is a British Blue, who is eight and lives in Abertillery
77. Princess is eight years old and is a Husky cross Collie who lives in Newport
76. Popeye is two and lives in Trellech
75. Ezzra, the American bully, is two and lives in Nantyglo
74. Fern is two years old and is a mini sausage dog. She lives in Newport
73. Ginger is 13 years old and lives in Cwmbran
72. Jeffery is six and lives Gilwern
71. Tiggs is seven and lives in Garndiffaith
70. Hendricks is nine months old and lives in Newport
69. Sandy is a rescue dog who is about six years old. She lives in Risca
68. Cocoa is five years old and lives in Newport
67. Polly is a longfin bristlenose pleco who lives in Cwmbran
66. Bella is five years old and lives in Cwmbran
65. Mulan is three and lives in Newport
64. Mishka is a 15-year-old chocolate Labrador who lives in Newport
63. Rusty is three and lives in Abersychan
62. Doris is a five-year-old Juliana pig who lives in Newport
61. Gizmo is five and lives in Pontypool
56. Kobi is 11 and lives in Tredegar
60. Doug is a Chug. He's nine and was adopted from the Dogs Trust. He lives in Cwmbran
59. Tallulah is 17 months old and lives in Newport
58. Chico is a three-year-old Bengal who lives in Newport
57. Nico is a six-year-old husky cross whippet and lives in Newport
55. Pebbles is 14 months old and lives in Newport
54. Bagheera is 14 months old and lives in Newport
53. Ollie is a year old. He lives in Newbridge
52. Ernie is a nine-month-old Dachshund who lives in Cwmbran
51. Luna is a Maine Coon cross Persian cat who lives in Pontypool
50. Hermione is three years old. She lives in Risca
49. Oreo turns one in July. She lives in Pengam
48: Florence is a three-year-old Frenchie who lives in Newport
47: Rolo is 15-months-old. He is a Staffy boxer cross and lives in Cwmbran
46: Sandy is a 13-year-old Golden Retriever who lives in Risca
45: Cleo is a seven-week-old rabbit who lives in Cwmbran
44. Nala is a Bengal cat who is three years old. She lives in Cwmbran
43: This is Touka, a three-year-old moggy, who lives in Caldicot
42: Ed is named after Ed Sheeran. He is one year old and lives in Caldicot
41. Pie is a three-year-old rescue blue merle border collie who lives in Little Mill, near Usk
40. Lucy is Lush or Lucylou, as her owners call her, lives in Newport
39. Lexi is 13 months old and was rescued from Romania. She lives in Rogerstone.
38. Princess and Peach are 18-month-old Guinea Pigs who live in Newport
37. Bella is three and lives in Blackwood
36. Itzhak is nine and lives in Cwmbran
34. Scooter (ginger) and 35. Callie live in Newport and are a year old
33. Socks is seven. He came from Gwent Cats Protection and lives in Newport
21. Annie is two and lives in Abertillery
32. Pearl is five and lives in Sofrydd
31. Maisie is an 11-month-old Labrador who lives in Newport
30. Odie is two and lives in Tredegar
29. Esmerelda Weatherwax Smith is nearly 10 years old and lives in Newport
27. Sasha and 28. Milo are Staffordshire bull terriers who live in Newport
26. Kifli is 21months old. He is a Hungarian Vizsla and lives in Newport
25. Szindi is about five months old and is a Hungarian Vizsla who lives in Newport
24. Duke is eight and lives in Newport
23. Ronnie is a four-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier who lives in Newport
22. Daisy is four years old and lives in Garndiffaith
20. Roxy is a 14-month-old Dachshund who lives in Garndiffaith.
19. Molly is a year old and lives in Cwmbran
18. This is Marley, he's five years old and he lives in Nantyglo
17. Hendrix is an eight-year-old German shepherd cross who lives in Tredegar
16. Stassi is an eight month old Borzoi who lives in Cwmbran
15. Alfie is seven years old. This shih tzu bichon lives in Rogerstone
14. This is Pablo and he is six months old and lives in Newport
13. Ruby is 17 months old and is a minature pinscher, who lives in Newport
12. Tucker is eight months old. This long-haired dachshund lives in Pontypool.
11. Lord Denning is a Syrian hamster who sadly passed away very recently aged two. He was his owner's therapy hamster for when she was studying law at university. From Pontypool.
10. Orinoco is an eight-month-old Syrian hamster. He lives in Newport
9. Toffee is a tortoiseshell and white British Short-haired cat who has lived with her family in Newport for almost 15 years.
8. Bobdog is a 10-week-old Cockerdale puppy. He lives in Blackwood.
7. Annie will be one year old in August. She lives in Raglan.
6. Lexi is a Bichon cross Shih Tzu. She is about three months old and lives in Pontypool
5. Milo is a cross between a Bichon Frise and a Shih Tzu. He is seven and lives in Newport.
4. Buddy the Sausage is one-and-a-half years old and he lives in Blaenavon
3. Bailie is 18 months old. This Labrador lives in Torfaen
2. Rosie is a five-year-old chihuahua, who is from Pontypool
1. Cariad is a two-year-old rescue Westie who lives in Pontypool
