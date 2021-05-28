We need your help to find Gwent Cutest Pet.

The winner will receive £200 in vouchers and there is £100 for the runner up.

Below are listed all 136 entries.

To be able to vote you need to have a voucher from the South Wales Argus, which will be published for five days from today (Friday, May 28, 2021).

One voucher equals one vote for your favourite pet.

You need the pet's reference number and name.

You can send in as many vouchers as you like but they need to be cut out of the paper to qualify (prints or photocopies will not count).

You can pop as many vouchers as you want into one envelope and send them to us - but please mark the envelope with the number and name of the pet you are voting for.

All the instructions on where to send your vouchers are included on each one.

We want to find Gwent's Cutest Pet

"If you think your pet is the cutest in the region send us a picture and you could win our great new competition - £200 first prize and £100 for the runner up"

We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.

Chloe-Mari Wiseman

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
135. Prince is five. He is a Jack Russell/Chihuahua cross who lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 135. Prince is five. He is a Jack Russell/Chihuahua cross who lives in Newport135. Prince is five. He is a Jack Russell/Chihuahua cross who lives in Newport
135. Prince is five. He is a Jack Russell/Chihuahua cross who lives in Newport

Chloe-Mari Wiseman

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
134. Bella is five. She is a King Charles Spaniel adopted from Friends of Animals Wales. She lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 134. Bella is five. She is a King Charles Spaniel adopted from Friends of Animals Wales. She lives in Newport134. Bella is five. She is a King Charles Spaniel adopted from Friends of Animals Wales. She lives in Newport
134. Bella is five. She is a King Charles Spaniel adopted from Friends of Animals Wales. She lives in Newport

Jade scott

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
133. Kenneth is an eight-year-old pug who lives in Rhymeny

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 133. Kenneth is an eight-year-old pug who lives in Rhymeny133. Kenneth is an eight-year-old pug who lives in Rhymeny
133. Kenneth is an eight-year-old pug who lives in Rhymeny

Amanda Choo

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
136. Suki is a lilac Siamese. She is four and lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 136. Suki is a lilac Siamese. She is four and lives in Newport136. Suki is a lilac Siamese. She is four and lives in Newport
136. Suki is a lilac Siamese. She is four and lives in Newport

Amanda Choo

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
132. Kaito is a blue oriental cat. He is four and lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 132. Kaito is a blue oriental cat. He is four and lives in Newport132. Kaito is a blue oriental cat. He is four and lives in Newport
132. Kaito is a blue oriental cat. He is four and lives in Newport

Rhian Gajda

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
131. Belle is an eight-month-old Love Bird who lives in Cwmbran

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 131. Belle is an eight-month-old Love Bird who lives in Cwmbran131. Belle is an eight-month-old Love Bird who lives in Cwmbran
131. Belle is an eight-month-old Love Bird who lives in Cwmbran

Clair Thomas

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
130. Ralphy is a Pugalier and lives in Caerphilly

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 130. Ralphy is a Pugalier and lives in Caerphilly130. Ralphy is a Pugalier and lives in Caerphilly
130. Ralphy is a Pugalier and lives in Caerphilly

Meryl Cooper

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
129. Darcy is ten. She is a Miniature Schnauzer who lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 129. Darcy is ten. She is a Miniature Schnauzer who lives in Newport129. Darcy is ten. She is a Miniature Schnauzer who lives in Newport
129. Darcy is ten. She is a Miniature Schnauzer who lives in Newport

Paige Melville

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
128. Chibi is a Syrian hamster. She is six months old and lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 128. Chibi is a Syrian hamster. She is six months old and lives in Newport128. Chibi is a Syrian hamster. She is six months old and lives in Newport
128. Chibi is a Syrian hamster. She is six months old and lives in Newport

Holly Southwell

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
127. Milo is an English Cocker Spaniel. He is three and lives in Blaenau Gwent

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 127. Milo is an English Cocker Spaniel. He is three and lives in Blaenau Gwent127. Milo is an English Cocker Spaniel. He is three and lives in Blaenau Gwent
127. Milo is an English Cocker Spaniel. He is three and lives in Blaenau Gwent

Kirsty hoyles

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
126. Pepper is two years old and lives in Cwmcarn

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 126. Pepper is two years old and lives in Cwmcarn126. Pepper is two years old and lives in Cwmcarn
126. Pepper is two years old and lives in Cwmcarn

Rachael Hoyles

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
125. Mr Pickles is six and lives in Cwmcarn

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 125. Mr Pickles is six and lives in Cwmcarn125. Mr Pickles is six and lives in Cwmcarn
125. Mr Pickles is six and lives in Cwmcarn

Sheree howells

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
124. Marley is a seven-year-old chihuahua cross Jack Russell who lives in Cwmbran

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 124. Marley is a seven-year-old chihuahua cross Jack Russell who lives in Cwmbran124. Marley is a seven-year-old chihuahua cross Jack Russell who lives in Cwmbran
124. Marley is a seven-year-old chihuahua cross Jack Russell who lives in Cwmbran

Juan Newton

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
123. Poot poot the cat is three and lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 123. Poot poot the cat is three and lives in Newport123. Poot poot the cat is three and lives in Newport
123. Poot poot the cat is three and lives in Newport

Lynette Duncan

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
122. Tashi is a nine-year-old Labradoodle who came from Newport Council's Rescue Centre. She lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 122. Tashi is a nine-year-old Labradoodle who came from Newport Council's Rescue Centre. She lives in Newport122. Tashi is a nine-year-old Labradoodle who came from Newport Council's Rescue Centre. She lives in Newport
122. Tashi is a nine-year-old Labradoodle who came from Newport Council's Rescue Centre. She lives in Newport

Grahame Giles

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
121. Tilly is a seven-year-old Cavachon who lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 121. Tilly is a seven-year-old Cavachon who lives in Newport121. Tilly is a seven-year-old Cavachon who lives in Newport
121. Tilly is a seven-year-old Cavachon who lives in Newport

Jade O’Connell

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
120. Simba he is a 10-month-old Labrador retriever who lives in Monmouthshire

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 120. Simba he is a 10-month-old Labrador retriever who lives in Monmouthshire120. Simba he is a 10-month-old Labrador retriever who lives in Monmouthshire
120. Simba he is a 10-month-old Labrador retriever who lives in Monmouthshire

Thomas Callcut

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
119. Nilo is about six and is a Nova Scotia Toller who lives in Griffithstown

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 119. Nilo is about six and is a Nova Scotia Toller who lives in Griffithstown119. Nilo is about six and is a Nova Scotia Toller who lives in Griffithstown
119. Nilo is about six and is a Nova Scotia Toller who lives in Griffithstown

Miss Mauveena Thomas

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
118. Ruby is a two-year-old Yorkshire Terrier who lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 118. Ruby is a two-year-old Yorkshire Terrier who lives in Newport118. Ruby is a two-year-old Yorkshire Terrier who lives in Newport
118. Ruby is a two-year-old Yorkshire Terrier who lives in Newport

Tyrone Johnston

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
117. Poppy is a rescue dog. She is nine, a Daschund/King Charles cross and she lives in Newport.

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 117. Poppy is a rescue dog. She is nine, a Daschund/King Charles cross and she lives in Newport.117. Poppy is a rescue dog. She is nine, a Daschund/King Charles cross and she lives in Newport.
117. Poppy is a rescue dog. She is nine, a Daschund/King Charles cross and she lives in Newport.

Gaynor Party

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
115. Alfie and 116. Dexter are brothers, aged nine and they live in Llanwern

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 115. Alfie and 116. Dexter are brothers, aged nine and they live in Llanwern115. Alfie and 116. Dexter are brothers, aged nine and they live in Llanwern
115. Alfie and 116. Dexter are brothers, aged nine and they live in Llanwern

John & Julia Isaac

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
114. Bella is a grey British Short Hair who is about four months old and who lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 114. Bella is a grey British Short Hair who is about four months old and who lives in Newport114. Bella is a grey British Short Hair who is about four months old and who lives in Newport
114. Bella is a grey British Short Hair who is about four months old and who lives in Newport

David Taylor

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
113. Cosmo is a 10-year-old Jack Russell terrier who lives in Blackwood

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 113. Cosmo is a 10-year-old Jack Russell terrier who lives in Blackwood113. Cosmo is a 10-year-old Jack Russell terrier who lives in Blackwood
113. Cosmo is a 10-year-old Jack Russell terrier who lives in Blackwood

Jack thomas

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
112. Hugo is six months old and lives in Blackwood

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 112. Hugo is six months old and lives in Blackwood112. Hugo is six months old and lives in Blackwood
112. Hugo is six months old and lives in Blackwood

Hannah Wellington

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
111. Michael the cat is five and lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 111. Michael the cat is five and lives in Newport111. Michael the cat is five and lives in Newport
111. Michael the cat is five and lives in Newport

Jodi herridge

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
110. Ollie is an 18-month-old Staff cross rescue dog. He lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 110. Ollie is an 18-month-old Staff cross rescue dog. He lives in Newport110. Ollie is an 18-month-old Staff cross rescue dog. He lives in Newport
110. Ollie is an 18-month-old Staff cross rescue dog. He lives in Newport

Julian lawrence

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
109. Teddy is seven and lives in Abercarn

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 109. Teddy is seven and lives in Abercarn109. Teddy is seven and lives in Abercarn
109. Teddy is seven and lives in Abercarn

Rhys morgan

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
108. Lola is a six-month-old cavapoochon who lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 108. Lola is a six-month-old cavapoochon who lives in Newport108. Lola is a six-month-old cavapoochon who lives in Newport
108. Lola is a six-month-old cavapoochon who lives in Newport

Harri Carnegie

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
107. Willow is only a few months old and lives in Cwmbran

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 107. Willow is only a few months old and lives in Cwmbran107. Willow is only a few months old and lives in Cwmbran
107. Willow is only a few months old and lives in Cwmbran

Rachel felvus

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
106. Toby is a two-year-old Ragdoll cat who lives in Cwmbran

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 106. Toby is a two-year-old Ragdoll cat who lives in Cwmbran106. Toby is a two-year-old Ragdoll cat who lives in Cwmbran
106. Toby is a two-year-old Ragdoll cat who lives in Cwmbran

Larry Wilkie

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
105. Millie is a three-month-old puppy. She's a Norfolk Terrier/Jack Russell cross and lives in Undy

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 105. Millie is a three-month-old puppy. She's a Norfolk Terrier/Jack Russell cross and lives in Undy105. Millie is a three-month-old puppy. She's a Norfolk Terrier/Jack Russell cross and lives in Undy
105. Millie is a three-month-old puppy. She's a Norfolk Terrier/Jack Russell cross and lives in Undy

Emma morris

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
104. Bella May is five. She's a black Labrador who lives in Cwmbran

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 104. Bella May is five. She's a black Labrador who lives in Cwmbran104. Bella May is five. She's a black Labrador who lives in Cwmbran
104. Bella May is five. She's a black Labrador who lives in Cwmbran

Leanne preece

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
103. Cooper is a three-year-old chocolate Labrador from Blaenavon

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 103. Cooper is a three-year-old chocolate Labrador from Blaenavon103. Cooper is a three-year-old chocolate Labrador from Blaenavon
103. Cooper is a three-year-old chocolate Labrador from Blaenavon

Rachel hunter

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
102. Phil is seven. He lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 102. Phil is seven. He lives in Newport102. Phil is seven. He lives in Newport
102. Phil is seven. He lives in Newport

John Maybry and Lucy Kelly

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
101. Ezra is a rescued greyhound who is three and lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 101. Ezra is a rescued greyhound who is three and lives in Newport101. Ezra is a rescued greyhound who is three and lives in Newport
101. Ezra is a rescued greyhound who is three and lives in Newport

Sarah Winsborrow

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
100. Missy is a shar-pei cross Staffie and is two. She lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 100. Missy is a shar-pei cross Staffie and is two. She lives in Newport100. Missy is a shar-pei cross Staffie and is two. She lives in Newport
100. Missy is a shar-pei cross Staffie and is two. She lives in Newport

Gareth bond

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
99. Messiah is a 16-month-old mastiff who lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 99. Messiah is a 16-month-old mastiff who lives in Newport99. Messiah is a 16-month-old mastiff who lives in Newport
99. Messiah is a 16-month-old mastiff who lives in Newport

Claire Rees

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
98. Willow is an eight-month-old Golden Retriever who lives in Pontypool

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 98. Willow is an eight-month-old Golden Retriever who lives in Pontypool98. Willow is an eight-month-old Golden Retriever who lives in Pontypool
98. Willow is an eight-month-old Golden Retriever who lives in Pontypool

Sarah Winsborrow

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
97. Amber is a cavapoo and lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 97. Amber is a cavapoo and lives in Newport97. Amber is a cavapoo and lives in Newport
97. Amber is a cavapoo and lives in Newport

Adam Walton

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
96. Stella is 12 and lives in Cwmbran. This is a picture of her as a puppy

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 96. Stella is 12 and lives in Cwmbran. This is a picture of her as a puppy96. Stella is 12 and lives in Cwmbran. This is a picture of her as a puppy
96. Stella is 12 and lives in Cwmbran. This is a picture of her as a puppy

kayleigh beirne

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
95. Loki is 14 and lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 95. Loki is 14 and lives in Newport95. Loki is 14 and lives in Newport
95. Loki is 14 and lives in Newport

Elaine morgan

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
94. Ruby is a fox terrier. This rescue dog lives in Caerwent

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 94. Ruby is a fox terrier. This rescue dog lives in Caerwent94. Ruby is a fox terrier. This rescue dog lives in Caerwent
94. Ruby is a fox terrier. This rescue dog lives in Caerwent

Kerrie Cramp

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
93. Masie is a six-year-old cavachon who lives in Rogerstone

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 93. Masie is a six-year-old cavachon who lives in Rogerstone93. Masie is a six-year-old cavachon who lives in Rogerstone
93. Masie is a six-year-old cavachon who lives in Rogerstone

Miss Patricia Bartlett

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
92. Precious is a budgie who lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 92. Precious is a budgie who lives in Newport92. Precious is a budgie who lives in Newport
92. Precious is a budgie who lives in Newport

Rachel Norman

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
91. Pip is nine and lives in Magor

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 91. Pip is nine and lives in Magor91. Pip is nine and lives in Magor
91. Pip is nine and lives in Magor

Justine Bennett

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
90. Poppy is a six-year-old cockapoo who lives in Tredegar

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 90. Poppy is a six-year-old cockapoo who lives in Tredegar90. Poppy is a six-year-old cockapoo who lives in Tredegar
90. Poppy is a six-year-old cockapoo who lives in Tredegar

Jan Wilkins

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
89. Kooki is a three-year-old green cheek pineapple conure who lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 89. Kooki is a three-year-old green cheek pineapple conure who lives in Newport89. Kooki is a three-year-old green cheek pineapple conure who lives in Newport
89. Kooki is a three-year-old green cheek pineapple conure who lives in Newport

Mrs Emma Kenney

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
88. Thomas is nine and lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 88. Thomas is nine and lives in Newport88. Thomas is nine and lives in Newport
88. Thomas is nine and lives in Newport

Cheryl Denise Goddard

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
87. Wolfie is six years old and lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 87. Wolfie is six years old and lives in Newport87. Wolfie is six years old and lives in Newport
87. Wolfie is six years old and lives in Newport

colin simmons

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
86. Teddy is a nine-year-old Jack Russell/shitzu who lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 86. Teddy is a nine-year-old Jack Russell/shitzu who lives in Newport86. Teddy is a nine-year-old Jack Russell/shitzu who lives in Newport
86. Teddy is a nine-year-old Jack Russell/shitzu who lives in Newport

Elle keenan

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
85. Big Bloo is six months old and lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 85. Big Bloo is six months old and lives in Newport85. Big Bloo is six months old and lives in Newport
85. Big Bloo is six months old and lives in Newport

Danielle Murphy

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
84. Rio is a four-year-old Bourkes Parakeet who lives in Cwmbran

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 84. Rio is a four-year-old Bourkes Parakeet who lives in Cwmbran84. Rio is a four-year-old Bourkes Parakeet who lives in Cwmbran
84. Rio is a four-year-old Bourkes Parakeet who lives in Cwmbran

Community contributor

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
83. Archie is a six year old cavalier King Charles spaniel who lives in Blackwood

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 83. Archie is a six year old cavalier King Charles spaniel who lives in Blackwood83. Archie is a six year old cavalier King Charles spaniel who lives in Blackwood
83. Archie is a six year old cavalier King Charles spaniel who lives in Blackwood

Matthew Morris

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
82. Blossom is one year old and lives in Tredegar

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 82. Blossom is one year old and lives in Tredegar82. Blossom is one year old and lives in Tredegar
82. Blossom is one year old and lives in Tredegar

Nicola hopkins

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
81. Lua s a cavashon. He is eight and lives in Cwmbran

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 81. Lua is a cavashon. He is eight and lives in Cwmbran81. Lua is a cavashon. He is eight and lives in Cwmbran
81. Lua is a cavashon. He is eight and lives in Cwmbran

Wayne onions

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
80. Molly is a chihuahua cross, who is almost four years old and who lives in Cwmbran

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 80. Molly is a chihuahua cross, who is almost four years old and who lives in Cwmbran80. Molly is a chihuahua cross, who is almost four years old and who lives in Cwmbran
80. Molly is a chihuahua cross, who is almost four years old and who lives in Cwmbran

Sarah Hopkins

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
79. Alfred is a Boston Terrier, who is six and lives in Abertillery

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 79. Alfred is a Boston Terrier, who is six and lives in Abertillery79. Alfred is a Boston Terrier, who is six and lives in Abertillery
79. Alfred is a Boston Terrier, who is six and lives in Abertillery

Sarah Hopkins

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
78. Heisenberg is a British Blue, who is eight and lives in Abertillery

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 78. Heisenberg is a British Blue, who is eight and lives in Abertillery78. Heisenberg is a British Blue, who is eight and lives in Abertillery
78. Heisenberg is a British Blue, who is eight and lives in Abertillery

Trudy Evans

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
77. Princess is eight years old and is a Husky cross Collie who lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 77. Princess is eight years old and is a Husky cross Collie who lives in Newport77. Princess is eight years old and is a Husky cross Collie who lives in Newport
77. Princess is eight years old and is a Husky cross Collie who lives in Newport

Ray Francis

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
76. Popeye is two and lives in Trellech

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 76. Popeye is two and lives in Trellech76. Popeye is two and lives in Trellech
76. Popeye is two and lives in Trellech

Donna michelle Parry-Wiltshire

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
75. Ezzra, the American bully, is two and lives in Nantyglo

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 75. Ezzra, the American bully, is two and lives in Nantyglo75. Ezzra, the American bully, is two and lives in Nantyglo
75. Ezzra, the American bully, is two and lives in Nantyglo

Sarah danaher

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
74. Fern is two years old and is a mini sausage dog. She lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 74. Fern is two years old and is a mini sausage dog. She lives in Newport74. Fern is two years old and is a mini sausage dog. She lives in Newport
74. Fern is two years old and is a mini sausage dog. She lives in Newport

Joanne price

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
73. Ginger is 13 years old and lives in Cwmbran

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 73. Ginger is 13 years old and lives in Cwmbran73. Ginger is 13 years old and lives in Cwmbran
73. Ginger is 13 years old and lives in Cwmbran

Vicky Williams

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
72. Jeffery is six and lives Gilwern

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 72. Jeffery is six and lives Gilwern72. Jeffery is six and lives Gilwern
72. Jeffery is six and lives Gilwern

Natalie Annette Rowles

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
71. Tiggs is seven and lives in Garndiffaith

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 71. Tiggs is seven and lives in Garndiffaith71. Tiggs is seven and lives in Garndiffaith
71. Tiggs is seven and lives in Garndiffaith

Erica Morgan

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
70. Hendricks is nine months old and lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 70. Hendricks is nine months old and lives in Newport70. Hendricks is nine months old and lives in Newport
70. Hendricks is nine months old and lives in Newport

Naomi Saunders

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
69. Sandy is a rescue dog who is about six years old. She lives in Risca

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 69. Sandy is a rescue dog who is about six years old. She lives in Risca69. Sandy is a rescue dog who is about six years old. She lives in Risca
69. Sandy is a rescue dog who is about six years old. She lives in Risca

Linda morgan

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
68. Cocoa is five years old and lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 68. Cocoa is five years old and lives in Newport68. Cocoa is five years old and lives in Newport
68. Cocoa is five years old and lives in Newport

Rachel watkins

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
67. Polly is a longfin bristlenose pleco who lives in Cwmbran

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 67. Polly is a longfin bristlenose pleco who lives in Cwmbran67. Polly is a longfin bristlenose pleco who lives in Cwmbran
67. Polly is a longfin bristlenose pleco who lives in Cwmbran

Nicole

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
66. Bella is five years old and lives in Cwmbran

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 66. Bella is five years old and lives in Cwmbran66. Bella is five years old and lives in Cwmbran
66. Bella is five years old and lives in Cwmbran

Community contributor

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
65. Mulan is three and lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 65. Mulan is three and lives in Newport65. Mulan is three and lives in Newport
65. Mulan is three and lives in Newport

Gail coles

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
64. Mishka is a 15-year-old chocolate Labrador who lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 64. Mishka is a 15-year-old chocolate Labrador who lives in Newport64. Mishka is a 15-year-old chocolate Labrador who lives in Newport
64. Mishka is a 15-year-old chocolate Labrador who lives in Newport

Sophie Lewis

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
63. Rusty is three and lives in Abersychan

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 63. Rusty is three and lives in Abersychan63. Rusty is three and lives in Abersychan
63. Rusty is three and lives in Abersychan

Gail coles

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
62. Doris is a five-year-old Juliana pig who lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 62. Doris is a five-year-old Juliana pig who lives in Newport62. Doris is a five-year-old Juliana pig who lives in Newport
62. Doris is a five-year-old Juliana pig who lives in Newport

Phil Watkins

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
61. Gizmo is five and lives in Pontypool

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 61. Gizmo is five and lives in Pontypool61. Gizmo is five and lives in Pontypool
61. Gizmo is five and lives in Pontypool

Claire Louise skinner

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
56. Kobi is 11 and lives in Tredegar

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 56. Kobi is 11 and lives in Tredegar56. Kobi is 11 and lives in Tredegar
56. Kobi is 11 and lives in Tredegar

Sarah Williams

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
60. Doug is a Chug. He's nine and was adopted from the Dogs Trust. He lives in Cwmbran

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 60. Doug is a Chug. He's nine and was adopted from the Dogs Trust. He lives in Cwmbran60. Doug is a Chug. He's nine and was adopted from the Dogs Trust. He lives in Cwmbran
60. Doug is a Chug. He's nine and was adopted from the Dogs Trust. He lives in Cwmbran

Tina davis

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
59. Tallulah is 17 months old and lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 59. Tallulah is 17 months old and lives in Newport59. Tallulah is 17 months old and lives in Newport
59. Tallulah is 17 months old and lives in Newport

Sue Anthony

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
58. Chico is a three-year-old Bengal who lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 58. Chico is a three-year-old Bengal who lives in Newport58. Chico is a three-year-old Bengal who lives in Newport
58. Chico is a three-year-old Bengal who lives in Newport

Racheal oleary

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
57. Nico is a six-year-old husky cross whippet and lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 57. Nico is a six-year-old husky cross whippet and lives in Newport57. Nico is a six-year-old husky cross whippet and lives in Newport
57. Nico is a six-year-old husky cross whippet and lives in Newport

Jessica May

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
55. Pebbles is 14 months old and lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 55. Pebbles is 14 months old and lives in Newport55. Pebbles is 14 months old and lives in Newport
55. Pebbles is 14 months old and lives in Newport

Alison Woodhouse

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
54. Bagheera is 14 months old and lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 54. Bagheera is 14 months old and lives in Newport54. Bagheera is 14 months old and lives in Newport
54. Bagheera is 14 months old and lives in Newport

Community contributor

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
53. Ollie is a year old. He lives in Newbridge

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 53. Ollie is a year old. He lives in Newbridge53. Ollie is a year old. He lives in Newbridge
53. Ollie is a year old. He lives in Newbridge

Jodie Warren

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
52. Ernie is a nine-month-old Dachshund who lives in Cwmbran

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 52. Ernie is a nine-month-old Dachshund who lives in Cwmbran52. Ernie is a nine-month-old Dachshund who lives in Cwmbran
52. Ernie is a nine-month-old Dachshund who lives in Cwmbran

Bethan Watkins

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
51. Luna is a Maine Coon cross Persian cat who lives in Pontypool

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 51. Luna is a Maine Coon cross Persian cat who lives in Pontypool51. Luna is a Maine Coon cross Persian cat who lives in Pontypool
51. Luna is a Maine Coon cross Persian cat who lives in Pontypool

Sharon Gambin

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
50. Hermione is three years old. She lives in Risca

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 50. Hermione is three years old. She lives in Risca50. Hermione is three years old. She lives in Risca
50. Hermione is three years old. She lives in Risca

Louise Johnston

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
49. Oreo turns one in July. She lives in Pengam

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 49. Oreo turns one in July. She lives in Pengam49. Oreo turns one in July. She lives in Pengam
49. Oreo turns one in July. She lives in Pengam

Karen Griffiths

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
48: Florence is a three-year-old Frenchie who lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 48: Florence is a three-year-old Frenchie who lives in Newport48: Florence is a three-year-old Frenchie who lives in Newport
48: Florence is a three-year-old Frenchie who lives in Newport

Stacey-Marie Corrigan

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
47: Rolo is 15-months-old. He is a Staffy boxer cross and lives in Cwmbran

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 47: Rolo is 15-months-old. He is a Staffy boxer cross and lives in Cwmbran47: Rolo is 15-months-old. He is a Staffy boxer cross and lives in Cwmbran
47: Rolo is 15-months-old. He is a Staffy boxer cross and lives in Cwmbran

Arianna Ware

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
46: Sandy is a 13-year-old Golden Retriever who lives in Risca

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 46: Sandy is a 13-year-old Golden Retriever who lives in Risca46: Sandy is a 13-year-old Golden Retriever who lives in Risca
46: Sandy is a 13-year-old Golden Retriever who lives in Risca

Alex Chivers

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
45: Cleo is a seven-week-old rabbit who lives in Cwmbran

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 45: Cleo is a seven-week-old rabbit who lives in Cwmbran45: Cleo is a seven-week-old rabbit who lives in Cwmbran
45: Cleo is a seven-week-old rabbit who lives in Cwmbran

Becky Price

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
44. Nala is a Bengal cat who is three years old. She lives in Cwmbran

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 44. Nala is a Bengal cat who is three years old. She lives in Cwmbran44. Nala is a Bengal cat who is three years old. She lives in Cwmbran
44. Nala is a Bengal cat who is three years old. She lives in Cwmbran

Kiri Leatherland

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
43: This is Touka, a three-year-old moggy, who lives in Caldicot

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 43: This is Touka, a three-year-old moggy, who lives in Caldicot43: This is Touka, a three-year-old moggy, who lives in Caldicot
43: This is Touka, a three-year-old moggy, who lives in Caldicot

Catherine mayo

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
42: Ed is named after Ed Sheeran. He is one year old and lives in Caldicot

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 42: Ed is named after Ed Sheeran. He is one year old and lives in Caldicot42: Ed is named after Ed Sheeran. He is one year old and lives in Caldicot
42: Ed is named after Ed Sheeran. He is one year old and lives in Caldicot

Maria Kirkham-Jones

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
41. Pie is a three-year-old rescue blue merle border collie who lives in Little Mill, near Usk

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 41. Pie is a three-year-old rescue blue merle border collie who lives in Little Mill, near Usk41. Pie is a three-year-old rescue blue merle border collie who lives in Little Mill, near Usk
41. Pie is a three-year-old rescue blue merle border collie who lives in Little Mill, near Usk

Sally Lee

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
40. Lucy is Lush or Lucylou, as her owners call her, lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 40. Lucy is Lush or Lucylou, as her owners call her, lives in Newport40. Lucy is Lush or Lucylou, as her owners call her, lives in Newport
40. Lucy is Lush or Lucylou, as her owners call her, lives in Newport

James Jones

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
39. Lexi is 13 months old and was rescued from Romania. She lives in Rogerstone.

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 39. Lexi is 13 months old and was rescued from Romania. She lives in Rogerstone.39. Lexi is 13 months old and was rescued from Romania. She lives in Rogerstone.
39. Lexi is 13 months old and was rescued from Romania. She lives in Rogerstone.

Stacey Pritchard

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
38. Princess and Peach are 18-month-old Guinea Pigs who live in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 38. Princess and Peach are 18-month-old Guinea Pigs who live in Newport38. Princess and Peach are 18-month-old Guinea Pigs who live in Newport
38. Princess and Peach are 18-month-old Guinea Pigs who live in Newport

Tasha jones

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
37. Bella is three and lives in Blackwood

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 37. Bella is three and lives in Blackwood37. Bella is three and lives in Blackwood
37. Bella is three and lives in Blackwood

roslynne Hobart Eaton

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
36. Itzhak is nine and lives in Cwmbran

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 36. Itzhak is nine and lives in Cwmbran36. Itzhak is nine and lives in Cwmbran
36. Itzhak is nine and lives in Cwmbran

Stacey Pritchard

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
34. Scooter (ginger) and 35. Callie live in Newport and are a year old

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 34. Scooter (ginger) and 35. Callie live in Newport and are a year old34. Scooter (ginger) and 35. Callie live in Newport and are a year old
34. Scooter (ginger) and 35. Callie live in Newport and are a year old

Tom Whittaker

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
33. Socks is seven. He came from Gwent Cats Protection and lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 33. Socks is seven. He came from Gwent Cats Protection and lives in Newport33. Socks is seven. He came from Gwent Cats Protection and lives in Newport
33. Socks is seven. He came from Gwent Cats Protection and lives in Newport

Alicia Holder

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
21. Annie is two and lives in Abertillery

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 21. Annie is two and lives in Abertillery21. Annie is two and lives in Abertillery
21. Annie is two and lives in Abertillery

Emma Stinton

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
32. Pearl is five and lives in Sofrydd

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 32. Pearl is five and lives in Sofrydd32. Pearl is five and lives in Sofrydd
32. Pearl is five and lives in Sofrydd

Laura Bassett

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
31. Maisie is an 11-month-old Labrador who lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 31. Maisie is an 11-month-old Labrador who lives in Newport31. Maisie is an 11-month-old Labrador who lives in Newport
31. Maisie is an 11-month-old Labrador who lives in Newport

Samantha

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
30. Odie is two and lives in Tredegar

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 30. Odie is two and lives in Tredegar30. Odie is two and lives in Tredegar
30. Odie is two and lives in Tredegar

Bec Smith

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
29. Esmerelda Weatherwax Smith is nearly 10 years old and lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 29. Esmerelda Weatherwax Smith is nearly 10 years old and lives in Newport29. Esmerelda Weatherwax Smith is nearly 10 years old and lives in Newport
29. Esmerelda Weatherwax Smith is nearly 10 years old and lives in Newport

Mike Thomas

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
27. Sasha and 28. Milo are Staffordshire bull terriers who live in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 27. Sasha and 28. Milo are Staffordshire bull terriers who live in Newport27. Sasha and 28. Milo are Staffordshire bull terriers who live in Newport
27. Sasha and 28. Milo are Staffordshire bull terriers who live in Newport

Emma Mizsei

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
26. Kifli is 21months old. He is a Hungarian Vizsla and lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 26. Kifli is 21months old. He is a Hungarian Vizsla and lives in Newport26. Kifli is 21months old. He is a Hungarian Vizsla and lives in Newport
26. Kifli is 21months old. He is a Hungarian Vizsla and lives in Newport

Emma Mizsei

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
25. Szindi is about five months old and is a Hungarian Vizsla who lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 25. Szindi is about five months old and is a Hungarian Vizsla who lives in Newport25. Szindi is about five months old and is a Hungarian Vizsla who lives in Newport
25. Szindi is about five months old and is a Hungarian Vizsla who lives in Newport

pauline grimaldi

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
24. Duke is eight and lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 24. Duke is eight and lives in Newport24. Duke is eight and lives in Newport
24. Duke is eight and lives in Newport

Victoria Smith

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
23. Ronnie is a four-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier who lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 23. Ronnie is a four-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier who lives in Newport23. Ronnie is a four-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier who lives in Newport
23. Ronnie is a four-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier who lives in Newport

Joanne Powell

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
22. Daisy is four years old and lives in Garndiffaith

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 22. Daisy is four years old and lives in Garndiffaith22. Daisy is four years old and lives in Garndiffaith
22. Daisy is four years old and lives in Garndiffaith

Joanne Powell

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
20. Roxy is a 14-month-old Dachshund who lives in Garndiffaith.

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 20. Roxy is a 14-month-old Dachshund who lives in Garndiffaith.20. Roxy is a 14-month-old Dachshund who lives in Garndiffaith.
20. Roxy is a 14-month-old Dachshund who lives in Garndiffaith.

Community contributor

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
19. Molly is a year old and lives in Cwmbran

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 19. Molly is a year old and lives in Cwmbran19. Molly is a year old and lives in Cwmbran
19. Molly is a year old and lives in Cwmbran

Christopher Parry

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
18. This is Marley, he's five years old and he lives in Nantyglo

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 18. This is Marley, he's five years old and he lives in Nantyglo18. This is Marley, he's five years old and he lives in Nantyglo
18. This is Marley, he's five years old and he lives in Nantyglo

Leah Challenger

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
17. Hendrix is an eight-year-old German shepherd cross who lives in Tredegar

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 17. Hendrix is an eight-year-old German shepherd cross who lives in Tredegar17. Hendrix is an eight-year-old German shepherd cross who lives in Tredegar
17. Hendrix is an eight-year-old German shepherd cross who lives in Tredegar

Lara Cueto

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
16. Stassi is an eight month old Borzoi who lives in Cwmbran

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 16. Stassi is an eight month old Borzoi who lives in Cwmbran16. Stassi is an eight month old Borzoi who lives in Cwmbran
16. Stassi is an eight month old Borzoi who lives in Cwmbran

Yvonne brown

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
15. Alfie is seven years old. This shih tzu bichon lives in Rogerstone

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 15. Alfie is seven years old. This shih tzu bichon lives in Rogerstone15. Alfie is seven years old. This shih tzu bichon lives in Rogerstone
15. Alfie is seven years old. This shih tzu bichon lives in Rogerstone

Eimear Brown

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
14. This is Pablo and he is six months old and lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 14. This is Pablo and he is six months old and lives in Newport14. This is Pablo and he is six months old and lives in Newport
14. This is Pablo and he is six months old and lives in Newport

Lucia Jones

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
13. Ruby is 17 months old and is a minature pinscher, who lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 13. Ruby is 17 months old and is a minature pinscher, who lives in Newport13. Ruby is 17 months old and is a minature pinscher, who lives in Newport
13. Ruby is 17 months old and is a minature pinscher, who lives in Newport

Megan Hicks

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
12. Tucker is eight months old. This long-haired dachshund lives in Pontypool.

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 12. Tucker is eight months old. This long-haired dachshund lives in Pontypool.12. Tucker is eight months old. This long-haired dachshund lives in Pontypool.
12. Tucker is eight months old. This long-haired dachshund lives in Pontypool.

Megan Hicks

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
11. Lord Denning is a Syrian hamster who sadly passed away very recently aged two. He was his owner's therapy hamster for when she was studying law at university. From Pontypool.

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 11. Lord Denning is a Syrian hamster who sadly passed away very recently aged two. He was his owner's therapy hamster for when she was studying law at university. From Pontypool.11. Lord Denning is a Syrian hamster who sadly passed away very recently aged two. He was his owner's therapy hamster for when she was studying law at university. From Pontypool.
11. Lord Denning is a Syrian hamster who sadly passed away very recently aged two. He was his owner's therapy hamster for when she was studying law at university. From Pontypool.

Aimee Ford

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
10. Orinoco is an eight-month-old Syrian hamster. He lives in Newport

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 10. Orinoco is an eight-month-old Syrian hamster. He lives in Newport10. Orinoco is an eight-month-old Syrian hamster. He lives in Newport
10. Orinoco is an eight-month-old Syrian hamster. He lives in Newport

Aimee Ford

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
9. Toffee is a tortoiseshell and white British Short-haired cat who has lived with her family in Newport for almost 15 years.

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 9. Toffee is a tortoiseshell and white British Short-haired cat who has lived with her family in Newport for almost 15 years.9. Toffee is a tortoiseshell and white British Short-haired cat who has lived with her family in Newport for almost 15 years.
9. Toffee is a tortoiseshell and white British Short-haired cat who has lived with her family in Newport for almost 15 years.

Tom Davies

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
8. Bobdog is a 10-week-old Cockerdale puppy. He lives in Blackwood.

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 8. Bobdog is a 10-week-old Cockerdale puppy. He lives in Blackwood.8. Bobdog is a 10-week-old Cockerdale puppy. He lives in Blackwood.
8. Bobdog is a 10-week-old Cockerdale puppy. He lives in Blackwood.

Molly Dorey- Jones

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
7. Annie will be one year old in August. She lives in Raglan.

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 7. Annie will be one year old in August. She lives in Raglan.7. Annie will be one year old in August. She lives in Raglan.
7. Annie will be one year old in August. She lives in Raglan.

Emily Rosser

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
6. Lexi is a Bichon cross Shih Tzu. She is about three months old and lives in Pontypool

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 6. Lexi is a Bichon cross Shih Tzu. She is about three months old and lives in Pontypool6. Lexi is a Bichon cross Shih Tzu. She is about three months old and lives in Pontypool
6. Lexi is a Bichon cross Shih Tzu. She is about three months old and lives in Pontypool

Grace Baldwin

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
5. Milo is a cross between a Bichon Frise and a Shih Tzu. He is seven and lives in Newport.

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 5. Milo is a cross between a Bichon Frise and a Shih Tzu. He is seven and lives in Newport.5. Milo is a cross between a Bichon Frise and a Shih Tzu. He is seven and lives in Newport.
5. Milo is a cross between a Bichon Frise and a Shih Tzu. He is seven and lives in Newport.

Michelle Redman

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
4. Buddy the Sausage is one-and-a-half years old and he lives in Blaenavon

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 4. Buddy the Sausage is one-and-a-half years old and he lives in Blaenavon4. Buddy the Sausage is one-and-a-half years old and he lives in Blaenavon
4. Buddy the Sausage is one-and-a-half years old and he lives in Blaenavon

Nadine Reed

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
3. Bailie is 18 months old. This Labrador lives in Torfaen

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 3. Bailie is 18 months old. This Labrador lives in Torfaen3. Bailie is 18 months old. This Labrador lives in Torfaen
3. Bailie is 18 months old. This Labrador lives in Torfaen

Kersty perry

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
2. Rosie is a five-year-old chihuahua, who is from Pontypool

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 2. Rosie is a five-year-old chihuahua, who is from Pontypool2. Rosie is a five-year-old chihuahua, who is from Pontypool
2. Rosie is a five-year-old chihuahua, who is from Pontypool

Awena Gillett

Tell us the name and age of your pet and what it is and how long you have had it
1. Cariad is a two-year-old rescue Westie who lives in Pontypool

Send us a picture of your pet showing how cute it is

South Wales Argus: 1. Cariad is a two-year-old rescue Westie who lives in Pontypool1. Cariad is a two-year-old rescue Westie who lives in Pontypool
1. Cariad is a two-year-old rescue Westie who lives in Pontypool