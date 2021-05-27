HEADSTONES at a cemetery in Barry are being inspected for safety purposes.

Barry Town Council, in accordance with health and safety legislation, is carrying out an inspection of the memorial headstones within its cemeteries, including Merthyr Dyfan Cemetery.

Any headstones found to be unsafe and likely to cause serious injury may be laid flat or “lowered down” into the excavated area at the head of the grave in front of the memorial base (this will enable some or all of the inscription to remain visible).

Alternatively the memorial may be “staked and banded” by the Council Memorial Inspector. The stakes and bands are attached to the memorials to ensure that the danger of the memorial in question falling and cause damage or harm to staff and visitors to the cemetery is reduced.

As this is part of a programme introduced by government legislation it is an offence for the bands to be removed by any one other than the Memorial Inspector or a Memorial Mason engaged to carry out repairs to the said memorial on behalf of the family.

A memorial is the responsibility of the grave owner. Any memorials erected since November 2001 should not be affected as long as they were installed to the NAMM & BRAMM standards. The programme has been devised to ensure that the memorials that pose the greatest risk are dealt with first.

OTHER NEWS:

Anyone with concerns or questions on how to make their memorial safe can call the Cemetery Office during normal working hours on 01446 738663, or e-mail info@barrytowncouncil.gov.uk or write to: Barry Town Council, Town Hall, Kings Square, Barry, CF63 4RW.

Below is a list of memorials that have been inspected in the most recent round of inspections in Merthyr Dyfan Cemetery. If you are relative, or know someone related to those interred in any of the following graves, get in touch using the above contact details.

J59A Griffiths

JJ69 Armstrong

T162 Sayers-Gillan & Bannister

T208 Walker

T201a Griffiths

T234 Valander

T277 Moyst

T439 Coleman

T395 Brown

T388 Day

T377 Cecilia

T354 Hicks

T325 Williams

T293 White

T519 Patton

T520 Branton

T59 Thomas

T65 Baker

Z275 Dare

FF92 Stevens

Q167a Rowley

K751 Thomas

DD81 Ralphs

X41 Piper

RC140 McKeane

RC125 Grigoriou

Y282 Heppenstall

DD141 Thomas

DD252 Hope

DD269 French

X148b Williams

H104 Davies

H897 Light

H977 Lorantos

H1144 Edwards

H1172 Evans

H1440 Millionas

H1474 Roberts

H1593 Williams

H1725 Spourgites

H1763 Dimond

H Blodwen

P20 Bray

P93 Evans

P95 Jenkins

P151 Wyndham

P422 Morris

P864 Hare

R94 Gilbert

R673 Bassett

R689 Rees

S801 Wood ham

S154 Shaw

O280 McParlin

O229 Donovan

N468 Cox

N488 Jones

O71 Driscoll

N911 Bendall

H390 Jenkins

H165 Evans

H881 David

H8 Richards

H483 Jones

F288 Davies

F246 Evans

The Cemetery Office would also like to speak to the owner of AA173 Perry.