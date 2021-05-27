MARCUS Rashford has said he received around 70 messages containing racial abuse on social media following Manchester United’s Europa League Final defeat to Villarreal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United were held to a 1-1 draw after extra-time by Villarreal who went on to win 11-10 on penalties.

Rashford faced the media post-match and was “outraged” when he opened his phone to see at least 70 racial slurs in wake of the defeat.

One of which was from a maths teacher who teaches children.

Rashford has received national admiration for his work off the pitch where he has used his platform to help disadvantaged children across the UK.

Most notably, the 23-year-old forced a government U-turn on free school meals which saw him awarded an MBE from the Queen.

Speaking on social media he said: “At least 70 racial slurs on my social accounts counted so far.

“For those working to make me feel any worse than I already do, good luck trying.

“I’m more outraged that one of the abusers that left a mountain of monkey emojis in my DM is a maths teacher with an open profile. He teaches children!! And knows that he can freely racially abuse without consequence…”

Rashford also sent a thumbs up emoji to a user who said of the racist abuse: “You deserve it man you are awful.”

In January, the England international spoke out about racist abuse he had received after a 0-0 draw with Arsenal.

"I'm a black man and I live every day proud that I am," he said at the time.

"No-one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different. So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you're just simply not going to get it here."

A string of professional footballers have spoken out about racist abuse they have received on social media including Rashford’s team-mates.

In April, football clubs, players and sports media companies took part in a four-day social media boycott in an effort to raise awareness of the issue and encourage social media companies to take a stronger stance on racist and sexist abuse.