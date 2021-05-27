GWENT Police are appealing for information following a sexual assault in Newport
The incident took place on the canal path behind Wye Crescent in the Bettws area of the city.
A young woman was walking along the path at approximately 8.30am on May 6 when she was approached by a man who attempted to engage with her and then assaulted her.
She then fled from the scene.
READ MORE:
The man is described as around 50 years old, approximately 5ft 6ins tall, of large build with short grey hair and stubble, and blue eyes.
He was wearing black clothing at the time.
Officers are asking members of the public to be vigilant.
Patrols have increased in the area following the incident and anyone who may have information relating to this incident is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting 2100157656, or to direct message us on Facebook and Twitter.
Comments are closed on this article.